Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix as temperatures rise

Jul 19, 2024, 8:19 AM

A boy is seen playing in a splash pad at Riverview Park in Mesa on June 5, 2024. An excessive heat ...

A boy is seen playing in a splash pad at Riverview Park in Mesa on June 5, 2024. An excessive heat warning was issued for metro Phoenix for July 19-20, 2024. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – With temperatures on the rise, authorities have issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

The warning was set to run from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Valley forecast calls for high temperatures around 115 degrees each day of the warning. The average for this time of year is around 107 degrees, and Phoenix hasn’t been hotter than 111 since last weekend.

The spike is due to a high-pressure system moving over from the Four Corners region, according to Katherine Berislavich of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix.

Berislavich said she doesn’t expect the excessive heat warning to be extended beyond Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

“It doesn’t look likely right now because the high pressure should continue to move westward, so it will move off from being right directly overhead of us,” she said. “Plus, we’ll get an increase in moisture by the end of the weekend, which will also decrease temperatures a little bit.”

The probability of rain in the Valley ranges from 20% to 50% daily at least through early next week, according to the NWS forecast, with the highest chance on Sunday.

“Early next week, we will cool off a little bit,” Berislavich said. “So by like Monday, the high is 109.”

What is an excessive heat warning?

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

Heat a factor in 23 deaths in metro Phoenix so far this year

Arizona’s extreme summer heat can be deadly.

Through last week, Maricopa County health officials confirmed 23 heat-related deaths this year, with 322 cases under investigation.

At the same point in 2023, county officials had confirmed 18 heat-related deaths, with 168 cases under investigation. The year ended with a record 645 deaths in the Valley where heat was determined to be a cause or a contributing factor.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

112° | 91°
105° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

Crews set concrete girders over Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in June...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers need to know about freeway closures this weekend

Drivers should be prepared for multiple freeway restrictions across metro Phoenix this weekend, including three full closures.

1 hour ago

Passengers walk at Victoria train station in London amid reports of a global technology outage affe...

KTAR.com

Global technology outage impacts metro Phoenix emergency services, travel

Metro Phoenix emergency services and travel systems were impacted by a global technology outage early Friday.

4 hours ago

Electricity lines...

Bailey Leasure

SRP reaches deal with Aypa Power on new energy project in Mesa

SRP and Aypa Power have reached an agreement to provide a new energy storage system to Mesa, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

7 hours ago

Center Court Pickleball Club, an indoor pickleball court, is set to open a new location in Glendale...

Bailey Leasure

Center Court Pickleball Club set to open new location in Glendale

Center Court Pickleball Club is set to open its new indoor Pickleball location in Glendale this September.

7 hours ago

Arkansas man was sentenced to 14 years, Arizona prosecutors say...

KTAR.com

Arkansas man lands in prison after traveling to Phoenix intending to have sex with minor

An Arkansas man was sentenced to prison last week due to trying to have sex with a minor from Phoenix, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

7 hours ago

Since Arizona ranks second-to-last in the number of lawyers per capita, its Supreme Court created a...

KTAR.com

Arizona court system implements apprentice program to address lawyer shortage

Since Arizona ranks second-to-last in the number of lawyers per capita, its Supreme Court created a new program to help fill the void.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix as temperatures rise