ARIZONA NEWS

Global technology outage impacts metro Phoenix emergency services, travel

Jul 19, 2024, 7:01 AM | Updated: 8:32 am

Passengers walk at Victoria train station in London amid reports of a global technology outage affe...

Passengers walk at Victoria train station in London amid reports of a global technology outage affecting emergency services, travel and other operations on July 19, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

(Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Metro Phoenix emergency services and travel were impacted by a global technology outage early Friday.

The Phoenix Police Department said its computerized 911 dispatch center was affected for several hours, starting late Thursday night, although its 911 center remained operational.

“City IT is working diligently to find a workaround until the outage has been restored,” the department said in a statement on X around 2 a.m.

All systems were restored before 6 a.m., the department announced.

“If you called for non-emergency police assistance during the outage, please be patient as we work through those calls,” the department said on X.

The widespread outage also impacted some Friday flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

As of 8:30 a.m., flight-tracking website FlightAware showed 100 flights in or out of Sky Harbor as delayed, with nearly 60 cancellations.

Meanwhile, most of the flights before noon out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport were canceled, according to the East Valley facility’s flight status web page.

Officials advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Valley Metro said buses were operating as scheduled Friday morning but there could be issues with trip planning and bus location services.

What caused global technology outage

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the outage wasn’t believed to be caused by a security incident or cyberattack. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

According to The Associated Press, the issue grounded flights and disrupted banks, hospital systems and media outlets.

DownDectector, which tracks user-reported disruptions to internet services, recorded that airlines, payment platforms and online shopping websites across the world were affected — although the disruption appeared piecemeal and was apparently related to whether the companies used Microsoft cloud-based services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

