16-year-old girl dead after allegedly trying to rob couple in south Phoenix

Jul 18, 2024, 9:26 PM

PHOENIX — A teenage girl died after allegedly trying to rob a couple at gunpoint at an apartment complex in south Phoenix Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the complex near Seventh Avenue and Alta Vista Road, where they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

The fire department took the girl to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Later that night, a man and a woman drove to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds that linked them to the shooting.

Preliminary information found that the man and woman arrived at the apartment complex in a vehicle to meet the girl. The girl allegedly got into the vehicle where she pulled out a gun and attempted to rob them.

Police said the woman then fought with the girl over the weapon, where the man eventually got the gun and shot the girl. The man and the woman were each shot while trying to wrestle away the gun.

The couple then pulled the girl from the vehicle and drove away.

They were released after detectives consulted with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Charges will be made once the investigation is complete.

