Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

What to know about the Secret Service’s Counter Sniper Team

Jul 18, 2024, 3:13 PM

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally...

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Secret Service sniper killed the would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump in a split-second decision, taking out the man perched on an adjacent rooftop.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has publicly praised the sniper’s quick work on Saturday. But the Counter Sniper Team is now subject to a review by the Office of the Inspector General, which aims to determine how well the team is “prepared to respond to threats at events.”

The Secret Service was already subject to a more general probe from the Inspector General as well as congressional subpoenas regarding the shooting at the Trump campaign rally, in what has become the most intense scrutiny the agency has faced since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Here’s what to know about the agency’s elite sniper group.

Sniper team is ‘very elite and difficult to get into’

The Counter Sniper Team was established in 1971. It provides intelligence and observations of potential threats from far away in an effort to protect U.S. presidents, vice presidents, first ladies and others, according to a 2020 report by the Government Accountability Office on federal tactical teams.

Those who join the team have already worked for the Secret Service for at least two years, according to the agency’s website. They must undergo 11 weeks of counter sniper selection and basic training, along with a color vision test. Counter snipers must have excellent eyesight and hearing.

“It’s very sought after, it’s very elite and difficult to get into,” Pete Piraino, who spent 23 years with the Secret Service, including five years in the presidential protective division, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

They typically work in pairs

The counter snipers are on the look out for threats from far away, even beyond the established security perimeter, said Piraino, who is now vice provost for academics and a criminal justice professor at Tiffin University in Ohio. They often work outdoors, focusing on rooftops and the windows of surrounding buildings.

They typically work in teams of two — one serves as a spotter while the other trains their rifle’s sight on the same area.

“They’re trained to scan an area, remember what they see and come back to scan it again and see if there’s any change,” Piraino said. “It’s not just a matter of picking up their binoculars and looking around. They are trained very thoroughly and specifically with rangefinders and their equipment.”

If they don’t qualify, they don’t work

The counter snipers, code named “Hercules,” can respond to a threat from a distance with their .300 Winchester Magnum rifles, according to Ronald Kessler’s 2009 book, “In the President’s Secret Service.” And they have to prove they can do so on a monthly basis.

“Counter-Snipers are required to qualify shooting out to a thousand yards each month,” Kessler wrote. “If they don’t qualify, they don’t travel or work.”

The snipers shoot with a rifle called a JAR, said Paul Eckloff, a retired Secret Service agent who served on details protecting three different presidents during his 23-year career.

“You’ve never heard of it because the Secret Service makes them,” Eckloff said.

It stands for “just another rifle” and they’re built specifically for each counter sniper by the Secret Service’s armorer to take into account things like the length of the shooter’s arms, wrists and trigger finger.

Eckloff wouldn’t disclose how many counter sniper teams there are but noted that it’s a finite resource and they could always use more.

What happened?

Police learned of a suspicious character outside the fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, before Trump took the stage. Minutes into his speech, shots were fired.

A counter sniper shot and killed Thomas Matthew Crooks in the seconds after he opened fire from a rooftop some 150 yards (135 meters) from the stage. Secret Service agents threw themselves on top of the former president before hustling him off stage.

Stephen Colo, who retired from the Secret Service in 2003 as an assistant director, told The AP on Sunday that presidential candidates and former presidents don’t typically get the same level of protection as the sitting president.

Colo said he was surprised that the agency had staffed the event with a counter sniper team because there are not many of those highly trained operatives and they are usually reserved for the president.

Kessler told the AP that the Counter Sniper Team should not be the focus of all of the scrutiny and investigations. He said the Secret Service members working closer to Trump should have called off the speech and moved him to safety as soon as they heard reports of a suspicious person in the crowd and then on a nearby rooftop.

“They should have just evacuated as soon as there was any hint of danger,” Kessler said.

Trump was not seriously injured and two days later he arrived in Milwaukee, with his right ear bandaged, to the adulation of his supporters at the Republican National Convention.

The shooting had more serious ramifications for others at the rally. Former fire chief Corey Comperatore was shot and killed and two other people were wounded.

Cheatle, the Secret Service director, told ABC News on Tuesday that the sniper who shot Crooks made a “split-second decision.”

“They have the ability to make that decision on their own. If they see that it’s a threat and they did that in that instance,” she said.

“And I applaud the fact that they made that decision and didn’t have to check with anybody and thankfully neutralized the threat.”

___

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.

United States News

FILE - Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, speaks at the 2023 Margaret Thatcher Fr...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Heritage Foundation leader wrong to say most political violence is committed by the left

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of a conservative think tank on Thursday misrepresented partisan differences in political violence in the United States, wrongly suggesting that people associated with left-wing causes commit more violence than those on the right. ___ HERITAGE FOUNDATION PRESIDENT KEVIN ROBERTS: “Most political violence in the last 25 years has been initiated […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Workers survey the scene of a deadly commuter train accident in Valhalla, N.Y., in which a p...

Associated Press

Jury faults NY railroad — mostly — for 2015 crossing crash that killed 6

A commuter railroad is mostly at fault for a fiery and deadly 2015 collision between a train and an SUV at a suburban New York crossing, a jury has found in a verdict that lays out how the bill for any damages will be split. The verdict, reached Tuesday, held that the Metro-North Railroad bore […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - A police officer covers protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington...

Associated Press

Minneapolis approves officer pay raise years after calls to defund the police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Years after a movement to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and a severe officer shortage in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the city approved a contract Thursday that would make Minneapolis officers among the highest-paid in the region. The Minneapolis City Council approved the contract — which includes 22% pay increases […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State address, Jan. 25, 2023, at the the ...

Associated Press

Nebraska governor seeks shift to sales taxes to ease high property taxes. Not everyone is on board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has announced a broad tax plan for an upcoming special legislative session that would cut property taxes on average in half — including for his own home and family farm in eastern Nebraska valued at more than $6 million. Pillen announced the plan Thursday with the backing […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

University of California regents vote to ban political statements on university online homepages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents voted Thursday to ban employees from posting political statements on the homepages of university websites, saying such comments could be interpreted as the university system’s official view. Political statements and personal opinions will be allowed on secondary pages and must include a disclaimer saying […]

27 minutes ago

This photo provided by the Denver Downtown Aquarium shows Crush, a rare orange lobster, sent to the...

Associated Press

Colorado Red Lobster restaurant finds rare orange lobster in shipment, takes it to Denver aquarium

The Downtown Aquarium in Denver has a new resident — a rare orange lobster that was rescued from a shipment of crustaceans delivered to a Red Lobster restaurant in Pueblo, Colorado. A long-term employee who is a dishwasher and head biscuit maker spotted the bright orange lobster while unpacking a shipment last Friday and alerted […]

34 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

What to know about the Secret Service’s Counter Sniper Team