Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Minneapolis approves officer pay raise years after calls to defund the police

Jul 18, 2024, 3:05 PM

FILE - A police officer covers protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington...

FILE - A police officer covers protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington Street in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020, as protests continued following the death of George Floyd. Years after a movement to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and a severe officer shortage in the wake of Floyd’s killing, the city approved new a contract Thursday, July 18, 2024, that would make Minneapolis officers among the highest paid in the region. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Years after a movement to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and a severe officer shortage in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the city approved a contract Thursday that would make Minneapolis officers among the highest-paid in the region.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the contract — which includes 22% pay increases over three years — with the department’s union even as some council members expressed frustration that some of their most ambitious proposals to radically overhaul the police department following a nationwide reckoning in 2020 over racism in policing have fizzled.

A majority on the council and other city leaders praised what they said was a groundbreaking compromise in a city still reeling from Floyd’s death and the ensuing tumult. The move to increase the officers’ pay highlights how some police departments nationwide are raising officers’ compensation to combat retirements and resignations.

“We are turning a corner,” Mayor Jacob Frey said after the 8-to-4 vote. “Recognizing that we need good, community-oriented policing in our city. Recognizing that the concepts of both safety and change are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they have to go hand in hand. That’s ultimately what this contract does.”

Minneapolis became ground zero for the “defund the police” movement following Floyd’s murder at the hands of an officer. The protests and riots culminated with the burning of a police station and left the city on edge. Many officers retired or went on disability after Floyd’s death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the unrest.

While activists didn’t succeed in replacing the police department with a department of public safety, the force remains well below full strength. Minneapolis’ police department has just over 560 officers, according to data provided Thursday by the department. That is down from more than 800 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department launched a $1 million recruiting campaign in March. The pay increases are critical for retaining officers and attracting new talent, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. Starting salaries for rookies will now top $90,000 a year.

“While increasing pay is certainly not the panacea to any staffing crisis anywhere, I think it’s without question that this police department is the most scrutinized in the country, period,” O’Hara said. “The vast majority of cops in this town have not felt supported over the last few years.”

Since 2020, Minneapolis officers have been dealing with higher caseloads, which has caused longer response times, city officials have said. Officers have also dealt with traumatic events, including the May shooting death of an officer that stunned the department.

The contract includes some police accountability measures, such as a policy that will allow O’Hara to keep officers accused of misconduct off the streets for a longer period during pending investigations. Critics of the contract and even some council members who voted for it said the department still needs major changes.

City Council President Elliott Payne said he voted for the contract because he feared rejecting the proposal would put the policy victories it included in jeopardy. He promised to keep applying pressure for future changes.

“This contract does not go nearly far enough, it really doesn’t,” Payne said. “We had a history of a toxic, racist police department because we had a broad community that was willing to look the other way.”

The department is operating under both a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department and a “court-enforceable settlement agreement” with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The two agreements, reached last year, both seek to revamp policing in the city, including changes to policies on the use of force, and efforts to reduce racial disparities in policing.

The consent decree is similar to oversight efforts in Seattle, New Orleans, Baltimore, Chicago and Ferguson, Missouri.

Jeremiah Ellison, one of the council members who voted against the contract, said he didn’t believe it would improve staffing.

“If this contract passes, and if and when staffing is not resolved by the contract, I’m sort of curious to know what will be the next frontier, what will be the next Schrodinger’s contract that we will debate,” Ellison said.

Chuck Wexler, executive director for the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit policing think tank, said police pay has been rising since 2020.

“I actually have not seen anything like what is occurring in American policing in terms of compensation,” Wexler said. “And it’s a reflection of how far municipalities have to go in order to hire the next generation of police officers.”

Aurin Chowdhury, a city council member who said she struggled over her decision before deciding to vote for the contract, said residents have expressed frustration over both staffing and the pace of change.

“There isn’t solid consensus in our community around this contract, that staffing is a priority but feels in contest with reform and change,” Chowdhury said.

United States News

President Joe Biden takes the stage to speak at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, T...

Associated Press

President Biden is isolated at home as Obama and other Democrats urge him to rethink election bid

Democrats at the highest levels are making a critical push for President Joe Biden to reconsider his election bid.

12 minutes ago

FILE - Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, June 8, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese a...

Associated Press

US announces $203 million in new aid to war-torn Sudan amid major humanitarian crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations announced nearly $203 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Sudan on Thursday but warned that the money is not a “panacea” and urged other countries to fulfill their financial pledges to address what she called “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.” World leaders pledged more […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers repeal restrictions on popular tuition waiver program for military families

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to legislation that will repeal new restrictions on a tuition waiver program for military families. The House of Delegates and state Senate each voted unanimously to fully restore the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, which offers free college tuition at state schools for […]

2 hours ago

North Carolina State University Chancellor Randy Woodson listens during a meeting of the N.C. State...

Associated Press

NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson announces his retirement after nearly 15 years in the role

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another chancellor in North Carolina’s public university system has announced plans to step down — this time at the state’s largest university by enrollment. North Carolina State University Chancellor Randy Woodson declared his retirement plans at the university’s trustees meeting Thursday, capping off nearly 15 years in his role. His term […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Seattle police officer fired over ‘vile’ comments after death of Indian woman

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has been fired for making callous remarks about the death of a graduate student from India after she was struck last year by another officer’s vehicle in a crosswalk. Seattle interim police Chief Sue Rahr fired Officer Daniel Auderer on Wednesday for the comments he made in the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas won’t force providers to ask patients why they want abortions while a lawsuit proceeds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas isn’t enforcing a new law requiring abortion providers to ask patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies, as a legal challenge against that rule and other older requirements makes its way through the courts. Attorneys for the state and for providers challenging the new law along with other requirements […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Minneapolis approves officer pay raise years after calls to defund the police