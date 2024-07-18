Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 partially reopen in Phoenix after fire

Jul 18, 2024

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Phoenix due to vehicle fire...

A vehicle fire triggered a closure on the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 10 in Phoenix on July 18, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 partially reopened in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The eastbound HOV, left and center lanes of I-10 reopened, while the eastbound right lanes remain closed. There was no estimated time to reopen the right lanes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire at Baseline Road caused the closure. A tractor-trailer burned completely to the ground, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The eastbound HOV, left and center lanes were closed for nearly an hour.

ADOT advised motorists to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

