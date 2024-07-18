PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 partially reopened in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The eastbound HOV, left and center lanes of I-10 reopened, while the eastbound right lanes remain closed. There was no estimated time to reopen the right lanes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire at Baseline Road caused the closure. A tractor-trailer burned completely to the ground, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The eastbound HOV, left and center lanes were closed for nearly an hour.

ADOT advised motorists to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

