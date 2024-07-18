Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man gets 3 years in death of fiancée who went missing in Ohio in 2011

Jul 18, 2024, 1:54 PM

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Jail shows John Allen Carter...

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Jail shows John Allen Carter. Carter, the fiance of an Ohio art student who went missing nearly 13 years ago ,was sentenced Thursday, July 18, 2024, to three years in prison. (Butler County Jail via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Butler County Jail via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The fiancé of an Ohio art student who went missing nearly 13 years ago was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.

John Carter, 36, had been charged with two counts of murder when he was arrested in March 2023. He eventually pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

The charges stemmed from the August 2011 disappearance of Katelyn Markham, who was last seen at her home in Fairfield, Ohio. At the time, Markham was a few weeks away from finishing her graphic arts degree at the Art Institute of Ohio—Cincinnati, and Carter has said they were planning to move to Colorado later that year.

Skeletal remains identified as Markham’s were found in 2013 in a wooded area in Cedar Grove, Indiana, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) west of her home in Fairfield. Authorities ruled her death a homicide but did not determine how she was killed.

Butler County prosecutors have said Carter caused Markham’s death by “physical violence and by force.” They said Thursday that Carter still hasn’t explained how or why he killed Markham.

Dave Markham, Katelyn Markham’s father, read a letter in court before Carter was sentenced:

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of Katelyn,” he said, imploring Judge Daniel Haughey to sentence Carter to the maximum sentence by law. “Let him feel the pain that many of us have endured for the past 13 years.”

Carter did not speak during the sentencing hearing. His attorneys asked Haughey to impose probation or a minimal prison term, asking him to consider the law and not emotional statements.

Haughey, though, imposed the maximum term allowed under the plea deal, saying Carter “has shown no genuine remorse for this offense.” He also noted that Carter did not try to help Markham or acknowledge what happened to her immediately after her death.

United States News

FILE - Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, June 8, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese a...

Associated Press

US announces $203 million in new aid to war-torn Sudan amid major humanitarian crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations announced nearly $203 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Sudan on Thursday but warned that the money is not a “panacea” and urged other countries to fulfill their financial pledges to address what she called “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.” World leaders pledged more […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers repeal restrictions on popular tuition waiver program for military families

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to legislation that will repeal new restrictions on a tuition waiver program for military families. The House of Delegates and state Senate each voted unanimously to fully restore the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, which offers free college tuition at state schools for […]

45 minutes ago

North Carolina State University Chancellor Randy Woodson listens during a meeting of the N.C. State...

Associated Press

NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson announces his retirement after nearly 15 years in the role

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another chancellor in North Carolina’s public university system has announced plans to step down — this time at the state’s largest university by enrollment. North Carolina State University Chancellor Randy Woodson declared his retirement plans at the university’s trustees meeting Thursday, capping off nearly 15 years in his role. His term […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Seattle police officer fired over ‘vile’ comments after death of Indian woman

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has been fired for making callous remarks about the death of a graduate student from India after she was struck last year by another officer’s vehicle in a crosswalk. Seattle interim police Chief Sue Rahr fired Officer Daniel Auderer on Wednesday for the comments he made in the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Kansas won’t force providers to ask patients why they want abortions while a lawsuit proceeds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas isn’t enforcing a new law requiring abortion providers to ask patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies, as a legal challenge against that rule and other older requirements makes its way through the courts. Attorneys for the state and for providers challenging the new law along with other requirements […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Salman Rushdie’s alleged assailant won’t see author’s private notes before trial

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie does not have to turn over private notes about his stabbing to the man charged with attacking him, a judge ruled Thursday, rejecting the alleged assailant’s contention that he is entitled to the material as he prepares for trial. Hadi Matar’s lawyers in February subpoenaed Rushdie and publisher […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Man gets 3 years in death of fiancée who went missing in Ohio in 2011