Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe Marketplace announces 4 new tenants, including Sam’s Club

Jul 18, 2024, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Marketplace)...

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Marketplace)

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Marketplace)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Tempe Marketplace announced it is adding four new tenants, including Sam’s Club, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Happy Beauty and Enclave Salon Suites.

With the new additions, the shopping center located near Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive is nearly 100% leased.

Sam’s Club, a warehouse store owned and operated by Walmart, is already under construction and is set to open in the summer of 2025. The membership-only retailer sells groceries, home décor, furniture, electronics, health and wellness items and household essentials.

Late last year, Phoenix Business Journal reported the new store will be a 155,000-square-foot warehouse with a fuel station.

RELATED STORIES

Nothing Bundt Cakes, Happy Beauty and Enclave Salon Suites will all open this fall. EnClave has completed close to 85% of construction of its 10,000-square-foot facility.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also sells décor, gifts, party supplies and other celebratory items.

Happy Beauty sells makeup, hair care, skincare, fragrance and bath and body products. L.A. Girl, The Spathecary and Soo’AE are some of the brands offered.

The shopping center already offers Lululemon, Nike, LumberjAxes, Handel’s Ice Cream, Escapology, Rowan Piercing, Pandora Jewelry and Strange Adventures Comics & Collectibles as some of its tenants.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

One teenage woman died after a shooting at an apartment complex in South Phoenix Wednesday night, a...

KTAR.com

16-year-old girl dead after allegedly trying to rob couple in south Phoenix

A teenage girl died after allegedly trying to rob a couple at gunpoint at an apartment complex in south Phoenix Wednesday night.

34 minutes ago

An alleged fugitive was killed by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, authorities confirmed. (ABC15 helicopt...

KTAR.com

Alleged fugitive dead after shooting involving US Marshals in Tempe

An alleged fugitive was shot and killed in Tempe by the U.S. Marshals East Valley Task Force, authorities confirmed Thursday.

49 minutes ago

Arizona Indian water settlement agreement...

Serena O'Sullivan

Leaders of 3 Arizona tribes sign water rights settlement agreement

The Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Settlement Agreement was signed on Wednesday, according to the Hopi Tribe.

6 hours ago

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Phoenix due to vehicle fire...

KTAR.com

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 partially reopen in Phoenix after fire

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 partially reopened in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Jeff Flake, seen in a Senate hallway in a 2020 file photo, reportedly is stepping down from his rol...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican Jeff Flake reportedly stepping down as US ambassador to Turkey

Jeff Flake, a former U.S. senator from Arizona, reportedly is stepping down from his role as ambassador to Turkey after three years.

8 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Senator Jake Hoffman says he is “100 percent innocent” of fake electors crime

Arizona Senator Jake Hoffman says he is “100 percent innocent” of fake electors crime on the Mike Broomhead Show. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Tempe Marketplace announces 4 new tenants, including Sam’s Club