PHOENIX — Tempe Marketplace announced it is adding four new tenants, including Sam’s Club, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Happy Beauty and Enclave Salon Suites.

With the new additions, the shopping center located near Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive is nearly 100% leased.

Sam’s Club, a warehouse store owned and operated by Walmart, is already under construction and is set to open in the summer of 2025. The membership-only retailer sells groceries, home décor, furniture, electronics, health and wellness items and household essentials.

Late last year, Phoenix Business Journal reported the new store will be a 155,000-square-foot warehouse with a fuel station.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, Happy Beauty and Enclave Salon Suites will all open this fall. EnClave has completed close to 85% of construction of its 10,000-square-foot facility.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also sells décor, gifts, party supplies and other celebratory items.

Happy Beauty sells makeup, hair care, skincare, fragrance and bath and body products. L.A. Girl, The Spathecary and Soo’AE are some of the brands offered.

The shopping center already offers Lululemon, Nike, LumberjAxes, Handel’s Ice Cream, Escapology, Rowan Piercing, Pandora Jewelry and Strange Adventures Comics & Collectibles as some of its tenants.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.