ARIZONA NEWS

Jul 18, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:55 pm

Two people were killed in deadly collisions in Phoenix on July 17, 2024. (AP File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were killed in a pair of unrelated traffic incidents in Phoenix early Wednesday, authorities said.

The first deadly collision involved a semi-truck and a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road around 1:40 a.m. and found 71-year-old Biyan Wu on the roadway with critical injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives responded to the scene and learned Wu was pushing a shopping cart along the edge of Buckeye Road when the collision occurred. The semi-truck was driving east on Buckeye Road and stopped shortly after the collision,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory Thursday.

The driver didn’t show any signs of impairment, police said.

What was Wednesday’s second deadly collision in Phoenix?

About three hours later, two vehicles collided on 12th Street near Butler Drive, between Northern and Dunlap avenues.

One of the drivers, 34-year-old Tom Matias suffered serious injuries and died after being taken to a hospital. The other driver was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

“Detectives responded to the scene and learned Matias was driving north on 12th Street when he began to drive into oncoming traffic and struck a red colored car,” Bower said in an advisory on Wednesday’s second incident.

Both deadly Phoenix collisions remain under investigation.

