UNITED STATES NEWS

Man dies after he rescues two young boys who were struggling to stay afloat in New Jersey river

Jul 18, 2024, 10:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who dove into a southern New Jersey river and rescued two children who were struggling to stay afloat has died after he disappeared underneath the water, authorities said.

Pablo Hernandez Cruz, 49, of Mays Landing, was at the Weymouth Furnace park in Hamilton Township on Wednesday when he saw two boys, ages 8 and 12, in distress in the Great Egg Harbor River, Atlantic County officials said. The river is a popular spot for tubing, kayaking and canoeing, but swimming is not allowed there due to potentially hazardous conditions, such as deep water spots and strong currents.

Cruz quickly helped get both boys to safety where they were helped by good Samaritans, but he was then pulled under the water and disappeared. He was found a short time later and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old was treated for undisclosed injuries and was later released, but the 8-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and further details on his condition were not known. The boys’ names were not disclosed and it wasn’t clear if Cruz knew either child, officials said.

