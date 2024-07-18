Silver Alert issued after 67-year-old West Valley man goes missing
Jul 18, 2024, 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:34 am
(Photos via Tolleson Police Department)
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a missing 67-year-old West Valley man with a cognitive condition.
Robert Yates was discovered missing from his home near 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Tolleson around 7 p.m. the previous night.
He might be wearing a baseball cap, a dark shirt with stripes and jeans or gray sweatpants, according to the Silver Alert.
Yates is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused or get lost.
Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tolleson Police Department at 623-936-7186.
