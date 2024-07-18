Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued after 67-year-old West Valley man goes missing

Jul 18, 2024, 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

Robert Yates of Tolleson is the subject of a Silver Alert issued July 18, 2024....

Robert Yates of Tolleson is the subject of a Silver Alert issued July 18, 2024. (Photos via Tolleson Police Department)

(Photos via Tolleson Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a missing 67-year-old West Valley man with a cognitive condition.

Robert Yates was discovered missing from his home near 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Tolleson around 7 p.m. the previous night.

He might be wearing a baseball cap, a dark shirt with stripes and jeans or gray sweatpants, according to the Silver Alert.

Yates is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused or get lost.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tolleson Police Department at 623-936-7186.

