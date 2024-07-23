PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Monday after a 67-year-old West Valley man who’d been missing since last week was located.

Robert Yates of Tolleson is safe and back with his family after he wound up in a Phoenix hospital, according to the Tolleson Police Department.

Yates had been reported missing early July 18. He was last seen leaving his home for a walk around 7 p.m. the previous night.

He did not have his cellphone when he went missing, and he has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused or get lost.

The Silver Alert was issued after detectives searched the area and couldn’t find him.

This is an updated version of a story originally published July 18, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.