Rain falls in parts of metro Phoenix during morning commute

PHOENIX — Light rain fell in parts of metro Phoenix during the morning commute on Wednesday.

Traffic cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation caught cloudy skies and light misting on the freeways near Sky Harbor International Airport.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported isolated showers developing around the Valley. However, the NWS said most people in the Phoenix metro likely won’t see rain.

8:08 AM MST: Scattered showers and isolated storms around the Phoenix area continue to move off to the northwest. Activity should be coming to an end across the area within the next hour. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tsONoffQf2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 18, 2024

Maricopa County rain gauges showed as much as 0.08 inches falling in Scottsdale, Surprise and and central Phoenix.

Sunday was the last time rain was detected at Sky Harbor, with 0.33 inches falling that day.

Through Wednesday, Phoenix received a total of 0.37 inches since the monsoon season started June 15.

Slight to moderate rain chances continue on and off through early next week.

An excessive heat warning is right around the corner in Phoenix

There is also an excessive heat warning in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

NWS meteorologists issue these warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

