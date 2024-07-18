PHOENIX — A 3-year-old child died Wednesday night after a drowning incident at a Chandler residence, authorities said.

The child was pulled from a backyard pool at a house near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Chandler Police Department.

“The child was transported to a children’s hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased,” Detective Eva Zermeno said in an email.

No other details were made available.

The incident is under investigation.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the 2 Seconds is Too Long website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.