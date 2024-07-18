Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman who called 911

Jul 18, 2024, 5:24 AM | Updated: 7:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman insider her home.

Sonya Massey was killed after Sangamon County deputies responded to her 911 call early on July 6, State’s Attorney John Milhiser said.

A statement from Milhiser doesn’t describe the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Massey’s home in Springfield, 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Chicago. But he said a review of body-camera video doesn’t support the use of deadly force.

Deputy Sean Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Milhiser said Wednesday.

Grayson was in custody awaiting a court appearance Thursday. It was unclear if he had an attorney. Calls to Milhiser’s office and the public defender office were unanswered early Thursday.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson has been fired.

“It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. … With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences,” Campbell said.

As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey, who is Black, and her family.

“I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said following the indictment.

United States News

FILE - Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, speaks as President Joe ...

Associated Press

US agency says apps that let workers access paychecks before payday are providing loans

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that apps that allow workers to access their paychecks in advance, often for a fee, are providing loans and therefore subject to the Truth in Lending Act. If enacted, the proposed rule would provide clarity to a fast-growing industry known as Earned Wage Access, […]

1 hour ago

Botanist Florencia Peredo Ovalle works in her greenhouse in Gardnerville, Nevada, Tuesday, May 21, ...

Associated Press

Green agendas clash in Nevada as company grows rare plant to help it survive effects of a mine

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A botanist gently strokes the pollen of endangered wildflowers with a paintbrush as she tries to reenact nature inside a small greenhouse in the shadow of the Sierra Nevada. It’s part of a lithium mining company’s grand experiment intended to help keep an extremely rare desert plant from going extinct in […]

2 hours ago

Sergio Solano, an immigrant from Mexico, gets ready for his next delivery, June 21, 2024, in New Yo...

Associated Press

Newly arrived migrants encounter hazards of food delivery on the streets of NYC: robbers

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Brad Song thought he was about to get his e-bike stolen a second time in a less than a month after delivering an order for Chinese food app Fantuan Delivery. Seven strangers surrounded the Chinese immigrant and knocked him off the scooter. He was rescued when a nearby motorist revved […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This undated file photo shows members of the Grateful Dead band, from left to right, Mickey ...

Associated Press

The Grateful Dead and Francis Ford Coppola are among the newest Kennedy Center Honors recipients

WASHINGTON (AP) — An iconoclastic filmmaking legend and one of the world’s most enduring musical acts headline this year’s crop of Kennedy Center Honors recipients. Director Francis Ford Coppola and the Grateful Dead will be honored for lifetime achievement in the arts, along with jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, blues legend Bonnie Raitt and the legendary […]

3 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks to Sen. Marco Rubio during th...

Associated Press

2024 Election Latest: Trump to speak at RNC as convention enters fourth day, Biden has COVID-19

The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday with former President Donald Trump expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination, achieving a comeback four years in the making and anticipated even more in the past week in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt. He is expected to accept his third consecutive party nod in prime time before thousands […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street mixed early following tech slide on China trade fears

Premarket trading was mixed Thursday, one day after the technology sector took a drubbing on worries over potentially worsening trade tensions with China. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which had its worst day since 2022, rebounded 0.4%. Domino’s Pizza fell more […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman who called 911