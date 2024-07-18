Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizonans grateful to be in Milwaukee for ‘bucket list’ Republican National Convention

Jul 18, 2024, 4:35 AM

Arizonans are grateful to be in Milwaukee for what they call a "bucket list" and "once-in-a-lifetim...

Arizonans are grateful to be in Milwaukee for what they call a "bucket list" and "once-in-a-lifetime" Republican National Convention. (KTAR News Photo/Danny Shapiro)

(KTAR News Photo/Danny Shapiro)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

MILWAUKEE — Cindy Casaus was supposed to be an Arizona delegate for the 2020 Republican National Convention until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event.

Four years later, Casaus finally has the chance to live out the dream of attending a convention, which she has called a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It has certainly been a bucket list item and it hasn’t disappointed,” Casaus told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday. “Just the sheer energy in the arena and all over Milwaukee has been fantastic.”

Casaus didn’t serve as one of Arizona’s 43 delegates this time around. Instead, she’s traveled from Ahwatukee in support of the National Federation of Republican Women, where she’s the treasurer.

“[I’m here] just to get out the message, recruit members and remind everyone how important the woman vote is,” Casaus said.

Scottsdale’s Kimmie Dillon made the 1,800-mile journey to Milwaukee for reasons similar to Casaus.

She too wanted to attend her first convention.

“There is so much American spirit here,” Dillon said. “I really do think America wants to make America great again and it’s really great to be around people who believe in our country.”

Dillon is in Milwaukee with GOP nonprofit America First Works, where she serves as Maricopa County coordinator.

She said her attendance has allowed her to connect with Republicans from California to Maine to New York.

“Everyone is great. Everyone is nice,” Dillon said. “We’re all here for the cause. I’ve met people from all over. It’s literally just been meeting all these new people.”

Both attendees believe Arizona’s newfound status as a swing state has elevated its standing nationally. They’re trying to get the message out on how important voting is.

“Arizona is so important,” Casaus said. “It was so nice when we were ruby red and a sure thing and we all have to work really hard to get that back.”

Added Dillon: “We’re just encouraging everyone to get out there and vote the way they feel.”

