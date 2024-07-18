Close
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to campaign in Arizona this week

Jul 17, 2024, 5:13 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a roundtable discussion with Jewish leaders about the rise in antisemitism and efforts to fight hate in the United States in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. Emhoff on Friday. Dec. 16, visited a 988 call center that's part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PHOENIX – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will campaign in Arizona later this week as part of the Investing in America tour.

He will first speak at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

At this time, he is scheduled to join Black community leaders at an Arizona Black Leadership panel to discuss what’s at stake for Black Arizonans this presidential election, according to a press release that details his visit.

Later that afternoon, at 1:30 p.m., he will join Mayor Kate Gallego and other Arizona leaders to celebrate the opening of Team Biden-Harris and the Arizona Democratic Party’s 12th field office in Phoenix.

He’s also expected to campaign in Tempe in an effort to push improvement of public transportation and ride the Valley Metro Streetcar Line.

Emhoff is also slated to attend the WNBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest at Footprint Center.

Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in downtown Phoenix to host a reproductive freedom campaign event in Phoenix.

