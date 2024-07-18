Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to campaign in Arizona this week

PHOENIX – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will campaign in Arizona later this week as part of the Investing in America tour.

He will first speak at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

At this time, he is scheduled to join Black community leaders at an Arizona Black Leadership panel to discuss what’s at stake for Black Arizonans this presidential election, according to a press release that details his visit.

Later that afternoon, at 1:30 p.m., he will join Mayor Kate Gallego and other Arizona leaders to celebrate the opening of Team Biden-Harris and the Arizona Democratic Party’s 12th field office in Phoenix.

He’s also expected to campaign in Tempe in an effort to push improvement of public transportation and ride the Valley Metro Streetcar Line.

Emhoff is also slated to attend the WNBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest at Footprint Center.

Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in downtown Phoenix to host a reproductive freedom campaign event in Phoenix.

