Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US judge suspends Alaska Cook Inlet lease, pending additional environmental review

Jul 17, 2024, 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

FILE - Visitors to Point Woronzof Park watch the sun set over Cook Inlet and Mount Susitna, on June...

FILE - Visitors to Point Woronzof Park watch the sun set over Cook Inlet and Mount Susitna, on June 7, 2013, in Anchorage, Alaska. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, has suspended the lone lease stemming from a 2022 oil and gas lease sale in Alaska's Cook Inlet basin after finding problems with the environmental review the sale was based on. (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge has suspended the lease stemming from a 2022 oil and gas sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet basin after finding problems with the environmental review it was based on.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason, in a decision Tuesday, found the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management failed in its analysis of the impact of ship noise on Cook Inlet beluga whales, which are listed as protected under the Endangered Species Act. She also found problematic the agency’s lumping together of the beluga whales and other marine mammals when weighing cumulative impacts, noting that the Cook Inlet belugas “have been impacted differently than other marine mammals in Cook Inlet by past actions” and that the agency should have considered cumulative impacts of leasing activities on them separately.

Gleason, who is based in Alaska, declined to vacate the lease sale, as the conservation groups who sued over the sale had requested. Instead, she suspended the lease issued in the sale pending a supplemental environmental review that addresses the issues she identified.

The Interior Department had no comment, said Giovanni Rocco, an agency spokesperson; the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management falls under Interior. An email seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for Hilcorp Alaska LLC, which submitted the only bid in the 2022 lease sale. Hilcorp is the major natural gas producer in Cook Inlet.

The conservation groups had signaled their intent to sue over the lease sale days before it was held.

Carole Holley, an attorney with Earthjustice involved in the litigation, called Tuesday’s ruling a victory for Alaska communities, beluga whales and “future generations who will face a hotter planet.”

“We’re celebrating the fact that this destructive lease sale has been sent back to the drawing board, and we will continue to push for a transition away from fossil fuels and toward a brighter and healthier energy future,” Holley said in a statement.

In May 2022, the Interior Department said it would not move forward with the proposed Cook Inlet sale due to a “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area,” according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. But Congress later passed legislation calling for a lease sale in Cook Inlet by the end of 2022 and two lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico in 2023. Those provisions were part of a sprawling package that also included major investments in efforts to fight climate change.

Cook Inlet is Alaska’s oldest producing oil and gas basin, where production peaked in the 1970s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Alaska’s most populous region relies on natural gas from Cook Inlet. The state has also seen low interest in its recent Cook Inlet lease sales.

United States News

Texas state District Judge J.R. Flores hears arguments from Catholic Charities attorney William Pow...

Associated Press

Another Texas migrant aid group asks a judge to push back on investigation by Republican AG

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A prominent aid group along the U.S.-Mexico border asked a Texas judge on Wednesday to push back on a widening Republican-led investigation into nonprofits that help migrants, weeks after a separate court rejected efforts by the state to shutter an El Paso shelter. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley provides […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannes...

Associated Press

Former Mozambique finance minister on trial in US over ‘tuna bond’ scandal that spurred debt crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — The “ tuna bond ” scandal that shook Mozambique’s economy is washing into a U.S. court, where a former Mozambican finance minister is being tried on charges that he took bribes to commit his country — secretly — to huge loans that prosecutors say got looted. When the loans — supposed […]

10 minutes ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 16, 2...

Associated Press

What would make Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race? Here are the four reasons he’s cited

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made it clear basically any which way you ask him: he’s definitely, assuredly, “one thousand percent” staying in the presidential race. But in response to questions from journalists over the last few weeks, the embattled Democratic president has given some clues as to what could make him step […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

EPA watchdog investigating delays in how the agency used sensor plane after fiery Ohio derailment

The EPA’s Inspector General is investigating why the agency didn’t get its specialized plane loaded with advanced sensors into the air over East Palestine until four days after the disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment last year. The Associated Press reported on a whistleblower’s concerns this spring about the delays and discrepancies in the way the Environmental […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face a military court-martial, Air Force says

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty in March to federal criminal charges for leaking highly classified military documents, will now face a military court-martial. Teixeira admitted to illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them on the social media platform Discord. He is facing […]

50 minutes ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

US judge suspends Alaska Cook Inlet lease, pending additional environmental review