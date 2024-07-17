Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Jon Jones fights charges stemming from alleged hostility during a drug test at his home

Jul 17, 2024, 11:35 AM

FILE - Jon Jones speaks during the UFC 152 pre-fight press conference at the Real Sports Bar and Gr...

FILE - Jon Jones speaks during the UFC 152 pre-fight press conference at the Real Sports Bar and Grill in Toronto, Sept. 20, 2012. The UFC heavyweight champion is due in court Wednesday, July 17, 2024, to face a pair of misdemeanor charges that stem from a drug test at his New Mexico home in March in which he was accused of being hostile. (Matthew Sherwood/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Matthew Sherwood/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a pair of misdemeanor charges stemming from a drug test at his New Mexico home in which he was accused of being hostile.

Jones appeared seated next to his attorney as the pleas were entered on his behalf during a virtual hearing. An Albuquerque judge granted the attorney’s request that Jones remain free pending trial on charges of assault and interference with communication in connection with the March testing session.

Jones has vowed to fight the charges. When the allegations first became public, he called them baseless, posting on social media that he had been taken off guard by what he called the unprofessionalism of one of the testers and acknowledged cursing after getting frustrated.

“However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone’s face, raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault,” Jones said in a social media post.

Considered one of the top MMA fighters, Jones took the heavyweight title more than a year ago with a first-round submission over Ciryl Gane. It was Jones’ first fight in three years and his first in the heavyweight division. He already was the best light heavyweight by winning a record 14 title fights.

Jones was suspended for a year in 2016 for a failed drug test and had his 2017 victory over Daniel Cormier turned into a no-contest after another drug test came up positive. Jones argued later that he would have passed under standards that were revised in 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which changed the criteria for what constituted a positive test.

A woman who worked for Drug Free Sport International, which conducts tests for professional athletes, initially filed a report with police in April. She accused Jones of threatening her, taking her phone and cursing at her while she and a colleague were at Jones’ home for a drug test.

A criminal complaint states that the woman described Jones as cooperative at first but that he became agitated.

Jones told police that he thought it was his phone that he picked up and that he apologized for swearing at the woman and her co-worker at the end of the test. He posted video from what appears to be a home camera system showing the woman giving him a high-five before leaving. He said neither appeared scared during the interaction.

United States News

FILE - Special Assistant District Attorney John B. Johnson speaks in Glynn County Superior Court in...

Associated Press

A Georgia death row inmate says a prosecutor hid a plea deal with a key witness, tainting his trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a Georgia inmate sent to death row 25 years ago are accusing a prosecutor of hiding a deal that they contend casts doubt on the credibility of a crucial trial witness. Warren King was sentenced to death in September 1998 after an Appling County jury convicted him of murdering […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - The image provided by U.S, Central Command, shows U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Tra...

Associated Press

US military pier for carrying aid to Gaza will be dismantled after weather and security problems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military-built pier to carry humanitarian aid to Gaza will be dismantled and brought home, ending a mission that has been fraught with repeated weather and security problems that limited how much food and other supplies could get to starving Palestinians. As the U.S. military stepped away from the sea route […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rural Nevada judge who once ran for state treasurer indicted on federal fraud charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada justice of the peace who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2022 has been indicted on federal charges alleging she used money donated to memorialize slain police officers for political campaign costs, rent and her daughter’s wedding. Michele Fiore, 53, the justice of the peace in Pahrump and a […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - A "vote here" sign is seen at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center, Aug. 1, 2020...

Associated Press

Tennessee won’t purge voter rolls of people who disregard a letter asking them to prove citizenship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee election officials who sent letters last month to 14,375 registered voters asking them for proof of citizenship now say the recipients won’t be kicked off voting rolls if they don’t respond. The state clarified the position in a follow-up letter to all those didn’t respond to the first correspondence. Nearly […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

A woman who awoke from a coma to tell police her brother attacked her dies 2 years later

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who awakened from a coma and identified her now-late brother as her attacker has died, authorities said. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed the death of Wanda Palmer, 53, of Ravenswood, WCHS-TV reported Tuesday. Palmer died July 12 at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, […]

48 minutes ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Jon Jones fights charges stemming from alleged hostility during a drug test at his home