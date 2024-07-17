Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Takeaways from AP-NORC poll showing majority of Democrats want Biden to drop out

Jul 17, 2024, 11:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll was conducted mostly before Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. It’s unclear whether the shooting influenced people’s views of Biden, but the small number of poll interviews completed after the shooting provided no early indication that his prospects improved.

Here’s what to know about the poll’s findings.

Democrats are somewhat less satisfied with Biden after debate

Only about 3 in 10 Democrats are extremely or very confident that Biden has the mental capacity to serve effectively as president, down slightly from 40% in an AP-NORC poll in February. Democrats are also slightly more likely to say they’re dissatisfied with Biden as their nominee now than they were before his halting debate performance. About half are dissatisfied, an uptick from about 4 in 10 in an AP-NORC poll from June.

Biden’s stronger with Black Democrats, weaker with young ones

The poll provides some evidence that Black Democrats are among Biden’s strongest supporters, with roughly half in the survey saying he should continue running. Younger Democrats are especially likely to want to see him bow out – and to say they’re dissatisfied with him. Three-quarters of Democrats under the age of 45 want Biden to drop out.

Harris is viewed slightly less negatively than Biden

As Vice President Kamala Harris receives additional scrutiny amid the talk about whether Biden should bow out, the poll found that her favorability rating is similar to his, but the share of Americans who have an unfavorable opinion of her is slightly lower. Around 6 in 10 Democrats say Harris would make a good president, while about 2 in 10 think not.

Republicans more united around Trump

About 6 in 10 Americans also want Trump to withdraw — but only about a quarter of Republicans say so. About 6 in 10 Republicans also came out of the debate very or somewhat satisfied with Trump as their candidate. (Too few interviews were conducted after the assassination attempt to provide a clear indication of whether Republicans or Americans overall have rallied further around Trump since then.)

Trump is seen as more capable of winning in November

Americans are much more likely to think Trump is capable of winning the 2024 election than is Biden – 42% to 18%. About a quarter thought the the two men equally capable of winning. Only about a third of Democrats believe Biden is more capable of winning than is Trump, while about 3 in 10 think the two are equally capable of winning and 16% say victory is more likely to go to the Republican. Republicans are overwhelmingly convinced Trump is best positioned to win.

Biden is seen as more honest than Trump

The poll did offer a bright spot for Biden: 40% of adults say he’s more honest than Trump, while about 2 in 10 think the opposite.

Most don’t know much about Vance

The survey was conducted before Trump selected freshman Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate. It showed that for most Americans, Vance is still an unknown. Six in 10 don’t know enough about him to form an opinion, while 17% have a favorable view and 22% view him negatively.

The poll of 1,253 adults was conducted July 11-15, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

United States News

FILE - A "vote here" sign is seen at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center, Aug. 1, 2020...

Associated Press

Tennessee won’t purge voter rolls of people who disregard a letter asking them to prove citizenship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee election officials who sent letters last month to 14,375 registered voters asking them for proof of citizenship now say the recipients won’t be kicked off voting rolls if they don’t respond. The state clarified the position in a follow-up letter to all those didn’t respond to the first correspondence. Nearly […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

A woman who awoke from a coma to tell police her brother attacked her dies 2 years later

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who awakened from a coma and identified her now-late brother as her attacker has died, authorities said. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed the death of Wanda Palmer, 53, of Ravenswood, WCHS-TV reported Tuesday. Palmer died July 12 at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man is convicted on all counts in a shooting that wounded 9 people outside a bar in Cleveland

A man charged in a downtown Cleveland mass shooting last summer that wounded nine people was convicted Wednesday after he pleaded no contest to all counts just as his trial was due to begin. Jaylon Jennings, 26, of Cleveland, now faces several decades in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 3. He had faced nine counts […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor,...

Associated Press

Wind power operations off Nantucket Island are suspended after turbine blade parts washed ashore

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The federal government has ordered an offshore wind developer off Nantucket Island, a popular summer tourist destination in Massachusetts, to suspend operations after parts of a damaged turbine blade washed up on the beaches. A spokesman for the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Wednesday that operations at Vineyard […]

39 minutes ago

This image provided by Naval History and Heritage Command, shows African American Sailors of a nava...

Associated Press

Navy exonerates 256 Black sailors unjustly punished in 1944 after a deadly California port explosion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy has exonerated 256 Black sailors who were found to be unjustly punished in 1944 following a horrific port explosion that killed hundreds of service members and exposed racist double standards among the then-segregated ranks. On July 17, 1944, munitions being loaded onto a cargo ship detonated, causing secondary blasts […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Takeaways from AP-NORC poll showing majority of Democrats want Biden to drop out