PHOENIX – Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions for animals older than six months at its Scottsdale PetSmart location.

The promotion spans from Wednesday until July 21 at the AHS branch at Miller and Camelback Roads.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and come with a complimentary veterinarian check-up.

Why is the Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions?

AHS says it provides treatment for more than 1,300 sick, injured and abused pets and receives new pets each day.

AHS uses adoption events to manage overcrowding, as temporary kennels have had to be installed at multiple locations.

During its 10-day Empty the Shelters event that ended earlier this month, 962 pets were adopted; however, the rescue group added 813 new animals over the same time frame.

The last time AHS offered an adoption event at its Scottsdale locale, every dog found a new home except for a three-year-old pit bull terrier named Maxine.

In addition to PetSmart’s adoption deal, the Animal Welfare League is also offering a concurrent free adoption event for animals older than one at its two Valley locations.

