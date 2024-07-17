Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions in Scottsdale for pets older than 6 months

Jul 17, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

Maxine, a three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, was the only dog not to get adopted during ...

Maxine, a three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, was the only dog not to get adopted during the Scottsdale location's last adoption event. (AHS photo)

(AHS photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions for animals older than six months at its Scottsdale PetSmart location.

The promotion spans from Wednesday until July 21 at the AHS branch at Miller and Camelback Roads.

RELATED STORIES

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and come with a complimentary veterinarian check-up.

Why is the Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions?

AHS says it provides treatment for more than 1,300 sick, injured and abused pets and receives new pets each day.

AHS uses adoption events to manage overcrowding, as temporary kennels have had to be installed at multiple locations.

During its 10-day Empty the Shelters event that ended earlier this month, 962 pets were adopted; however, the rescue group added 813 new animals over the same time frame.

The last time AHS offered an adoption event at its Scottsdale locale, every dog found a new home except for a three-year-old pit bull terrier named Maxine.

In addition to PetSmart’s adoption deal, the Animal Welfare League is also offering a concurrent free adoption event for animals older than one at its two Valley locations.

