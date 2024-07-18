Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mexican drug trafficker extradited, to face charges in Arizona court

Jul 17, 2024, 8:00 PM

Man facing charges for alleged drug trafficking in 2018-19...

A Mexican native was extradited and sent to an Arizona court where he faces drug trafficking charges for events occurring from Lukeville Port of Entry up to Phoenix. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Mexican national was extradited from his home country and will face charges for alleged drug trafficking in an Arizona court, authorities announced Wednesday.

The suspect, Rodrigo Paez-Quintero, made his first court appearance in Tucson on Wednesday.

Paez was charged with an indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, and with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said each count equates to a maximum life sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000,000.

“This indictment alleges coordinated conduct to traffic fentanyl and other illicit drugs into Phoenix,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino said in a press release. “Many thanks to our federal, foreign and sovereign tribal partners for their teamwork and dedication.”

The indictment alleges Paez-Quintero’s involvement in a minimum of nine drug trafficking events in the year prior to March 2019. These occurrences took place from the Lukeville Port of Entry through Ajo and up as far as Phoenix.

This latest case of drug trafficking is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. The agency identifies and terminates high-level crime organizations that pose a threat to the United States, regardless of origin.

“Our fight against international drug traffickers who spread poison into our communities requires all hands on deck,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a press release. “This extradition is yet another example of our partnership with Mexican law enforcement to dismantle deadly cartels and bring drug kingpins to justice.”

