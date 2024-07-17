Close
Arizona mother arrested after 2-year-old boy found with drugs in system, bug bites all over

Jul 17, 2024, 10:50 AM

Chandler mother: 2-year-old allegedly found with meth in system...

Argelena Anne Deel, 37, was arrested for child abuse on Tuesday, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Chandler mother was arrested on Monday for putting her three children in a dangerous living situation, authorities said.

The Chandler Police Department visited her home near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road around 11:15 a.m. to conduct a welfare check for a 2-year-old boy, court documents said.

Argelena Anne Deel, 37, was the boy’s primary caretaker, according to court documents. She lived in the home with her boyfriend as well as the 2-year-old boy’s grandparents.

Chandler Police found drug paraphernalia, unhidden methamphetamine, animal feces, cockroaches and other bugs in Deel’s home, court documents said.

Deel allegedly told police her boyfriend was a drug dealer who kept his supply of methamphetamine in the residence.

Why was the Chandler mother arrested for child abuse?

Chandler Police found the toddler facedown on a bed with his grandparents, court documents said. The child was breathing but unresponsive.

The toddler was brought to a hospital. A toxicology screening found methamphetamine in his system as well as bug bites all over his body, court documents said.

Officials with the Department of Child Safety, who were also on the scene, took emergency custody of the 2-year-old as well as Deel’s two teenage sons, one of whom told police his mother regularly used drugs, court documents said.

When police asked how her youngest child ingested methamphetamine, Deel said the children’s grandmother, who used methamphetamine and fentanyl, often dropped drugs around the house, court documents said.

Deel was allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the offense. She was charged with three counts of child abuse, court documents said.

