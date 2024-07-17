Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Meghan McCain, Kari Lake call for unity in response to assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Jul 17, 2024, 12:03 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Meghan McCain doesn’t believe in letting personal grudges overcome her sense of humanity.

Despite her public dislike of Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans, she said she was disgusted by the assassination attempt on Saturday.

“I never thought I would see anything like this in my lifetime,” McCain told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday. “President Reagan was shot when I was just born and I have no memory of it.”

She started gagging when she heard the news that Trump was shot. Initially, she thought he had been killed.

“It’s not something we do in America. This is third-world country disgusting, evil, type of thing,” McCain said.

Her prayers are still with the Trump family, she added.

“This is not the time for partisanship or bickering or going over petty feuds. Right now is the time to come together and lower the temperature,” McCain said.

Republicans say it’s time to prioritize peace over personal grudges

The daughter of the late American Senator John McCain is no stranger to public feuds. She’s famously had bad blood with both Trump and U.S. Senatorial Candidate Kari Lake due to derogatory comments the duo made about her father. Earlier this year, Lake extended an olive branch, to which McCain responded: “No peace.”

However, now she’s changing her tune.

“There’s a lot of reflection,” McCain said. “I had kind of a hard time last night watching President Trump with his ear bandage just because, obviously, it’s just so sad and scary. He came within literally an inch of his life.”

Lake first learned of McCain’s well wishes when she sat down with Mike Broomhead on Wednesday after giving a speech at the Republican National Convention.

“Sometimes tragedy can bring people together, and I really applaud Meghan,” Lake told KTAR’s The Mike Broomhead Show. “I thank her for that.”

She wants to come together with all Republicans, she added.

“We can’t afford to be divided right now,” Lake said.

