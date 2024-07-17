Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Here’s what to watch for on 3rd day of Republican National Convention

Jul 17, 2024, 6:57 AM | Updated: 7:00 am

Delegates dance during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday...

Delegates dance during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with Republicans — led by the newly nominated Donald Trump and JD Vance — shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

Republicans are expected to focus on Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East. Former Trump administration officials are expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like in a second Trump term.

That will likely include speeches from Richard Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

And Vance is expected to accept his party’s nomination for vice president.

Here’s what to watch for on the third day of the RNC:

JD Vance gets his turn in the spotlight

Despite his celebrity after publishing the memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” the 39-year-old Ohio senator is unknown to many Americans — and even to many top Republicans in Milwaukee. He’ll get the chance to address a national audience Wednesday.

Expect a speech that introduces his family — his wife, Usha, and their three children — and his endorsement of Trump’s policies.

Vance beat out North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida to be Trump’s running mate. He has developed a strong rapport with the former president over the years, speaking on the phone regularly.

Trump has also complimented Vance’s beard, saying he “looks like a young Abraham Lincoln.”

Foreign policy will take center stage

Many of the speeches Wednesday will take aim at the Biden administration’s handling of global issues, including the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, according to Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee, with the theme of “Make America Strong Once Again.”

“Under Joe Biden, the weakest commander-in-chief in our country’s history, America has become a global laughingstock,” the committee put out in an advance release.

Republicans see foreign policy as one of their strongest campaign issues, arguing that America’s standing on the world stage was stronger under Trump despite the party’s growing isolationist shift.

“I can tell you, countries around the world, leaders, are absolutely uncomfortable with the unpredictability of Donald Trump,” Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, said during a reporters’ roundtable Monday. “And when I say uncomfortable, that means they don’t know exactly what he’s going to do next. And that’s a positive for us.”

It is an argument he will likely make again Wednesday night.

Border and immigration are likely to be highlighted again

While the focus of Wednesday’s session is expected to be beyond America’s borders, Republicans are expected to also highlight how Biden’s supposed “weakness” on immigration is also endangering our reputation abroad. Many speakers have already documented claims that a growing number of foreign terrorists have been able to illegally get into the U.S. from Mexico. Republicans have pointed to the arrests last month on U.S. soil of eight people from Tajikistan with suspected ties to the Islamic State group.

