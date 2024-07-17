Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Homeland Security inspector general investigates Secret Service handling of security at Trump rally

Jul 17, 2024, 5:39 AM | Updated: 6:32 am

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former Preside...

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, is seen Monday July 15, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Trump was wounded on July 13 during an assassination attempt while speaking at the rally. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general says its investigating the U.S. Secret Service’s handling of security for former President Donald Trump on the day a gunman tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally.

The agency says in a brief notice on its website Wednesday the objective is to evaluate the Secret Service’s “process for securing former President Trump’s July 13, 2024 campaign event.”

No date was given for when the investigation was launched. The shooting has raised questions about how the gunman was able to climb onto a roof with a clear line of site to the former president, who was injured. President Joe Biden already had directed an independent review of the security at the rally.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle said the agency understands the importance of the review ordered by Biden and would fully participate in it as well as with congressional committees looking into the shooting.

