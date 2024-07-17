Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ wrapped at this Georgia hotel. Soon, it’ll be open for business

Jul 16, 2024, 5:58 PM

A dining area at Francis Ford Coppola's All-Movie Hotel is shown on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Peach...

A dining area at Francis Ford Coppola's All-Movie Hotel is shown on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Peachtree City, Ga. The hotel is a mixed-use property for production companies and tourists excited about film. (AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Two years ago, Francis Ford Coppola stopped at Georgia Film Academy on the hunt for apprentices for his upcoming film, ” Megalopolis.”

Jordan Holifield, then a 23-year-old student, did a double-take when he saw one of the application questions — did he know how to disassemble IKEA furniture?

Months later, Holifield, one of four selected apprentices, pulled up to Coppola’s hotel — which was originally a Days Inn motel. But gone was the IKEA furniture from the old motel.

Now the All-Movie Hotel is outfitted with post-production facilities, editing suites, recording rooms and screening spaces. The hybrid property will soon host film nerds and production companies alike.

The “Godfather” director originally bought the hotel in 2022 for $4.35 million to host the production of “Megalopolis” — a self-funded, $120 million film starring Adam Driver as an architect in a futuristic New York City. Amid rumors of production drama, the movie garnered harsh reviews after its debut in Cannes, and The Associated Press reported some critics called it a “disaster.”

Coppola’s hotel collection, The Family Coppola Hideaways, has properties in Belize, Guatemala, Argentina, and Italy. The All-Movie Hotel is Coppola’s first property in the United States, opening July 25, in Peachtree City, just under an hour south of Atlanta’s downtown.

There are 27 rooms with prices ranging from $170 to $470 per night.

From the outside, the hotel’s architecture mirrors its former days as a motel. But props from Coppola’s movies scattered throughout the property add flair, such as old school “Godfather” pinball machines in the lobby. An imposing golden hawk figurine, which can be seen in the “Megalopolis” trailer, is perched outside the pool-area fence.

Coppola himself, along with Driver, stayed in rooms that will soon be available to book. In Coppola’s room, a round gray couch with spheric pillows sits in front of a king sized bed and among leather director-style chairs The “his and hers” bathrooms are joined by a shower, inspired by a lodge Coppola stayed at in Guatemala.

“I envisioned The All-Movie Hotel to be a space where filmmakers could truly immerse themselves in the creative process, fostering a collaborative environment that inspires innovation,” Coppola said.

Potted succulents imported from Italy line the outdoor walkway and textured walls. Beyond the colorful doors, each room has its own quirks. One has bunk beds, designed for interns and children of production staff. Another is Japan-themed and decorated with photographs of notable Japanese filmmakers. Most of the rooms connect, which Driver appreciated, since he stayed in a room adjacent to his assistant.

Georgia has emerged as a top production hub since 2005, when the state enacted tax breaks for the industry. Tax credits for filmmakers increased dramatically in 2008 and are expected to reach $1.35 billion this year. The tax incentive supported $5.54 billion in economic activity in 2022, according to the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

Filmmakers work closely with an already well-developed network of rental properties, hotels and house crews, said Kelly Moore, executive director of Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. But she said the All-Movie Hotel is “a really interesting addition that meets a niche filmmaker need” for an all-in-one communal facility for post-production.

The industry’s growth in the state has slowed, with an estimated 40% fewer productions this year compared to last year, according to WSB-TV. But Moore is confident that Coppola’s choice to use Georgia’s infrastructure shows that its location is still a creative hub.

The hotel “really indicates there’s a desire to do a full ecosystem of production in Georgia,” Moore said.

On the final day of filming “Megalopolis,” the crew gathered for their last meal in the farmhouse-style kitchen. Coppola had the placement of a series of book shelves altered to fit a horizontal poster from “ Apocalypse Now,” one of his signature films.

The crew, actors, interns and Coppola himself dined on a spread of shrimp, pasta, pizza, sausage, steak, sandwiches, and whatever else was left in the refrigerator, Holifield said.

Now, when production companies haven’t rented out the entire space, tourists can venture to suburban Atlanta and cook from Coppola’s own stove.

—-

Charlotte Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on uncovered issues.

United States News

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley speaking on the second day of the Republican National Convention on T...

Associated Press

Unity at the RNC, knocks on Trump’s prosecutions and Senate politics: Takeaways from day 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention marched into its second day Tuesday, showcasing classic GOP themes like border security and public safety that have become the centerpieces of former President Donald Trump’s campaign. With Trump’s primary rivals speaking, it was also an occasion for the GOP to demonstrate its unity, a sharp contrast to […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

2nd Washington man pleads not guilty in 2022 attacks on Oregon electrical grids

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A second Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of damaging power substations in Oregon in 2022. Tacoma resident Zachary Rosenthal, 33, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Portland on Tuesday to three counts of damaging an energy facility. On Nov. 24, 2022, Rosenthal is […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nevada county reverses controversial vote and certifies two recounts while legal action looms

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Commissioners in Nevada’s second most populous county certified the results of two local recounts on Tuesday, reversing course on a controversial vote against certification that spurred legal action and put Washoe County in unchartered legal territory. The 4-1 vote overturns a rare move against certifying election results in the politically mixed […]

2 hours ago

Yankees' Aaron Boone presents an autographed picture to Kathy Willens on June 28, 2021, in New York...

Associated Press

Kathy Willens, pathbreaking Associated Press photographer who captured sports and more, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Willens, a pathbreaking photojournalist who helped cement women’s place behind the lens everywhere from the Super Bowl to war-torn Somalia during her nearly 45-year career at The Associated Press, died Tuesday. She was 74. Willens died at her Brooklyn home of ovarian cancer, diagnosed shortly after her 2021 retirement, said […]

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Marine Corp Major Joshua Mast, center, talks with his attorneys during a break in the h...

Associated Press

Appeals court voids Marine’s adoption of Afghan orphan; child’s fate remains in limbo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia appellate court ruled Tuesday that a U.S. Marine should never have been granted an adoption of an Afghan war orphan and voided the custody order he’s relied on to raise the girl for nearly three years. The decision marked a major turning point in a bitter custody battle that […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekat...

Associated Press

US tells Russian minister Putin should release detained Americans including Gershkovich and Whelan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin should release detained Americans, singling out journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and accused the Russian leader of treating “human beings as bargaining chips.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield took the opportunity of Moscow’s top diplomat, […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ wrapped at this Georgia hotel. Soon, it’ll be open for business