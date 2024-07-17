(Photo from Four Peaks Brewing Co.)

PHOENIX — Four Peaks Brewing Co. announced the return of its Oktoberfest celebration, marking the 51st year the celebration has been held at Tempe Beach Park.

The three-day Bavarian-themed festival will take place Oct. 11-13, featuring a weekend full of German food, drinks, games, carnival rides, dancing and live music, including headliners Black Moods and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers.

Guests can anticipate new beers from Four Peaks Brewing, including the Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale, Desert Daydream Imperial IPA, Desert Daydream Tropical IPA and Desert Daydream Hazy IPA.

The celebration will showcase wiener dog races, the local celebrity bratwurst eating contest, comedic performances by Tempe Standup, the Amateur Stein Holding Competition and the Frank Kush Foundation Runnin’ for the Brats. In addition, the Arizona Sports League will offer coed volleyball, soccer and kickball.

General admission is $25 the first two days but is free on Sunday and all weekend for attendees 20-years-old and younger.

Discounted early bird presale tickets are on sale now online through Aug. 1 for $16.

