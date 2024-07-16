Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Remains of World War II POW who died in the Philippines returned home to California

Jul 16, 2024, 4:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — The long-unidentified remains of a World War II service member who died in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines in 1942 were returned home to California on Tuesday.

The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pvt. 1st Class Charles R. Powers, 18, of Riverside, were flown to Ontario International Airport east of Los Angeles for burial at Riverside National Cemetery on Thursday, 82 years to the day of his death.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in June that Powers was accounted for on May 26, 2023, after analysis of his remains, including use of DNA.

Powers was a member of 28th Materiel Squadron, 20th Air Base Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippines in late 1941, leading to surrender of U.S. and Filipino forces on the Bataan peninsula in April 1942 and Corregidor Island the following month.

Powers was reported captured in the Bataan surrender and was among those subjected to the 65-mile (105-kilometer) Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan prison camp where more than 2,500 POWs died, the agency said.

Powers died on July 18, 1942, and was buried with others in a common grave. After the war, three sets of unidentifiable remains from the grave were reburied at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. They were disinterred in 2018 for laboratory analysis.

United States News

Associated Press

Nevada county reverses controversial vote and certifies two recounts while legal action looms

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Commissioners in Nevada’s second most populous county certified the results of two local recounts on Tuesday, reversing course on a controversial vote against certification that spurred legal action and put Washoe County in unchartered legal territory. The 4-1 vote overturns a rare move against certifying election results in the politically mixed […]

1 hour ago

A dining area at Francis Ford Coppola's All-Movie Hotel is shown on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Peach...

Associated Press

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ wrapped at this Georgia hotel. Soon, it’ll be open for business

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Two years ago, Francis Ford Coppola stopped at Georgia Film Academy on the hunt for apprentices for his upcoming film, ” Megalopolis.” Jordan Holifield, then a 23-year-old student, did a double-take when he saw one of the application questions — did he know how to disassemble IKEA furniture? Months later, […]

1 hour ago

Yankees' Aaron Boone presents an autographed picture to Kathy Willens on June 28, 2021, in New York...

Associated Press

Kathy Willens, pathbreaking Associated Press photographer who captured sports and more, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Willens, a pathbreaking photojournalist who helped cement women’s place behind the lens everywhere from the Super Bowl to war-torn Somalia during her nearly 45-year career at The Associated Press, died Tuesday. She was 74. Willens died at her Brooklyn home of ovarian cancer, diagnosed shortly after her 2021 retirement, said […]

2 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Marine Corp Major Joshua Mast, center, talks with his attorneys during a break in the h...

Associated Press

Appeals court voids Marine’s adoption of Afghan orphan; child’s fate remains in limbo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia appellate court ruled Tuesday that a U.S. Marine should never have been granted an adoption of an Afghan war orphan and voided the custody order he’s relied on to raise the girl for nearly three years. The decision marked a major turning point in a bitter custody battle that […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekat...

Associated Press

US tells Russian minister Putin should release detained Americans including Gershkovich and Whelan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin should release detained Americans, singling out journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and accused the Russian leader of treating “human beings as bargaining chips.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield took the opportunity of Moscow’s top diplomat, […]

3 hours ago

The Supreme Court is seen Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)Credit: ASSO...

Associated Press

Biden seriously considering proposals on Supreme Court term limits, ethics code, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is seriously considering proposals to establish term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices, and an ethics code that would be enforceable under law amid growing concerns that the justices are not held accountable, according to three people briefed on the plans. It would mark a major shift for Biden, […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Remains of World War II POW who died in the Philippines returned home to California