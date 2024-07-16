Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Patriots receiver won’t face prosecution over online gambling while at LSU

Jul 16, 2024, 2:28 PM

FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (80) reacts during the second half of an N...

FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (80) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Boutte will not be prosecuted on charges related to illegal online gaming that police said took place while he was underage and still a college player at Louisiana State University, a prosecutor said Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not be prosecuted on charges related to illegal online gaming that police said took place while he was underage and still a player at Louisiana State University, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Boutte was arrested in January after Louisiana State Police said he created an online betting account under a fake name and placed thousands of illegal bets, including 17 on NCAA games, six of those on LSU games.

The statement from the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney’s office did not address allegations that Boutte bet on himself in one game. However, it said that Boutte did not bet against himself or his team and that nobody suffered financial losses as a result of his conduct.

The statement from First Assistant District Attorney Tracey Barbera also said Boutte has completed a “gambling awareness” program and has agreed to a ban from gaming in Massachusetts and on the FanDuel and BET99 online sites.

“In light of his mitigatory actions, we do not believe a felony prosecution is appropriate,” Barbera said in the release, which also praised the state police investigation.

A native of New Iberia and a graduate of Westgate High School, Boutte spent three years with LSU as a wide receiver, appearing in 27 games with 21 starts.

Boutte was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Patriots in 2023.

He played sparingly as a rookie last season, appearing in only five games and catching two passes for 19 yards. He is expected to be in tough competition to make the Patriots’ roster when they open training camp next week.

Boutte was in attendance during the Patriots’ offseason working program this spring. Coach Jerod Mayo said in May that they were waiting to see what, if anything, the NFL had to say about his case.

“Right now, he is out here. We will wait to hear from the league going forward, but he’s out here,” Mayo said. “He is doing a good job for us.”

A message left with the Patriots seeking comment Tuesday was not immediately returned.

___

Associated Press reporter Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report.

United States News

Yankees' Aaron Boone presents an autographed picture to Kathy Willens on June 28, 2021, in New York...

Associated Press

Kathy Willens, pathbreaking Associated Press photographer who captured sports and more, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Willens, a pathbreaking photojournalist who helped cement women’s place behind the lens everywhere from the Super Bowl to war-torn Somalia during her nearly 45-year career at The Associated Press, died Tuesday. She was 74. Willens died at her Brooklyn home of ovarian cancer, diagnosed shortly after her 2021 retirement, said […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Marine Corp Major Joshua Mast, center, talks with his attorneys during a break in the h...

Associated Press

Appeals court voids Marine’s adoption of Afghan orphan; child’s fate remains in limbo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia appellate court ruled Tuesday that a U.S. Marine should never have been granted an adoption of an Afghan war orphan and voided the custody order he’s relied on to raise the girl for nearly three years. The decision marked a major turning point in a bitter custody battle that […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekat...

Associated Press

US tells Russian minister Putin should release detained Americans including Gershkovich and Whelan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin should release detained Americans, singling out journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and accused the Russian leader of treating “human beings as bargaining chips.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield took the opportunity of Moscow’s top diplomat, […]

1 hour ago

The Supreme Court is seen Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)Credit: ASSO...

Associated Press

Biden seriously considering proposals on Supreme Court term limits, ethics code, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is seriously considering proposals to establish term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices, and an ethics code that would be enforceable under law amid growing concerns that the justices are not held accountable, according to three people briefed on the plans. It would mark a major shift for Biden, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains of World War II POW who died in the Philippines returned home to California

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — The long-unidentified remains of a World War II service member who died in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines in 1942 were returned home to California on Tuesday. The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pvt. 1st Class Charles R. Powers, 18, of Riverside, were flown to Ontario International Airport […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Neo-Nazi ‘Maniac Murder Cult’ leader plotted to hand out poisoned candy to Jewish kids in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of a neo-Nazi extremist group based in eastern Europe has been charged with plotting to have an associate dress up as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned candy to Jewish children in New York City to sow terror, prosecutors said Tuesday. Michail Chkhikvishvili, a 21-year-old man from the Republic […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Patriots receiver won’t face prosecution over online gambling while at LSU