Venezia’s Pizzeria ‘Presto’ concept set to open at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Marketplace

Jul 17, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:27 am

Venezia's Pizzeria...

Venezia's Pizzeria is set to open its new 'Presto' concept location at Arizona State's Sun Devil Marketplace in Tempe. (Venezia's Pizzeria Facebook photo).

(Venezia's Pizzeria Facebook photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Venezia’s Pizzeria is set to open its new ‘Presto’ concept location at Arizona State University in Tempe.

The new location, located at Sun Devil Marketplace, will open Wednesday and will be designed for the fast needs of college students and faculty, according to a news release.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.

“As long-time partners with ASU Athletics, opening a location on campus felt like the perfect next step,” CEO Derek Clark said in a press release. “We’re excited to blend Venezia‘s Italian traditions with a modern twist and cater specifically to the needs of the ASU community.”

What will be at the new ‘Presto’ location?

The new location will have a menu with items that include 10, 12 and 24-inch pizzas, salads, boneless and bone-in wings, beer, wine and more.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery options, including ordering through Venezia’s app or third-party delivery services, according to the release.

Information on the ‘Presto’ location or to place an order at any Venezia’s location is online.

