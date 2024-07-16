Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Plain old bad luck? New Jersey sports betting revenue fell 24% in June from a year ago

Jul 16, 2024, 12:50 PM

A worker at the sports book in the Ocean Casino Resort counts money on Feb. 6, 2023, in Atlantic Ci...

A worker at the sports book in the Ocean Casino Resort counts money on Feb. 6, 2023, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports betting revenue at New Jersey's casinos and horse tracks declined by nearly 24% in June 2024 to just over $27 million, according to figures released by state gambling regulators on July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s robust sports betting industry saw a big decline in June, with revenue down nearly 24% from a year earlier in what some casino executives and observers chalked up to plain old bad luck.

Overall in June, combined revenue from sports betting, internet gambling and in-person casino games was up 7.4%, to more than $491 million, according to statistics released Tuesday by state gambling regulators.

New Jersey was the state whose court challenge to a federal ban on sports betting in most of the country resulted in a 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way for any state that wants it to offer legal sports betting.

Since then, New Jersey has been among the nationwide leaders in sports betting revenue.

But in June, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, sports betting generated $27.1 million in revenue after winning bets and other expenses were paid out on total wagers of $748 million.

That was down 23.9% from June 2023, an unusually large drop-off for a state accustomed to seeing sports betting revenue go in one direction — straight up.

“At first glance, a decline of nearly 24% in sports betting revenue for Atlantic City’s casino operators is a bit surprising given recent positive performance from that sector,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market.

But she noted that not all the casinos or racetracks saw declines, adding that the total amount wagered during the month was actually a bit higher than average for June.

“It seems likely that the decline in sports betting revenue this June is a function of odds set by the oddsmakers, the bets made by the public, and the outcomes of live events,” she said. “At the end of the day there will always be some variability by nature in gambling activity.”

Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino and of the Casino Association of New Jersey, was among industry officials attributing the decline in sports betting revenue to “mainly poor luck” in June.

Resorts Digital, his casino’s online arm affiliated with the DraftKings sportsbook, was down 43.3% in June, to $14.3 million in sports betting revenue. The physical Resorts casino saw its sports betting revenue decline by 34% to just over $99,000.

The Ocean Casino swung from $82,000 in sports betting revenue last June to a loss of $18,725 this June.

And Monmouth Park Racetrack, near the Jersey Shore in Oceanport, saw a 37% decline in sports betting, to $904,000.

Other casinos saw better-than-expected sports betting revenue in June, including Bally’s, which took in almost $1.9 million, up from $351,000 a year earlier, an increase of over 440%. Hard Rock nearly doubled its sports betting revenue in June, to $4.6 million.

In terms of overall gambling revenue, Borgata won $110 million, up 5.7%; Golden Nugget won $64.2 million, up nearly 20%; Hard Rock won $63.7 million, up 24.4%; Ocean won $39.6 million, down 0.4%; Tropicana won $38.5 million, up 30.7%; Bally’s won $24.6 million, up over 27%; Caesars won $19.2 million, down over 11%; Harrah’s won $19.1 million, down 8.8%, and Resorts won $15 million, down 2.3%.

But those figures include internet and sports betting money, much of which must be shared with parties including sports books and technology platforms, and is not solely for the casinos to keep.

For that reason, the casinos consider money won from in-person gamblers to be their core business. Only two casinos — Ocean, and Hard Rock — won more from in-person gamblers this June than they did in June 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. This remains a source of continuing concern for Atlantic City’s casinos and their parent companies.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

United States News

Yankees' Aaron Boone presents an autographed picture to Kathy Willens on June 28, 2021, in New York...

Associated Press

Kathy Willens, pathbreaking Associated Press photographer who captured sports and more, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Willens, a pathbreaking photojournalist who helped cement women’s place behind the lens everywhere from the Super Bowl to war-torn Somalia during her nearly 45-year career at The Associated Press, died Tuesday. She was 74. Willens died at her Brooklyn home of ovarian cancer, diagnosed shortly after her 2021 retirement, said […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Marine Corp Major Joshua Mast, center, talks with his attorneys during a break in the h...

Associated Press

Appeals court voids Marine’s adoption of Afghan orphan; child’s fate remains in limbo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia appellate court ruled Tuesday that a U.S. Marine should never have been granted an adoption of an Afghan war orphan and voided the custody order he’s relied on to raise the girl for nearly three years. The decision marked a major turning point in a bitter custody battle that […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekat...

Associated Press

US tells Russian minister Putin should release detained Americans including Gershkovich and Whelan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin should release detained Americans, singling out journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and accused the Russian leader of treating “human beings as bargaining chips.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield took the opportunity of Moscow’s top diplomat, […]

53 minutes ago

The Supreme Court is seen Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)Credit: ASSO...

Associated Press

Biden seriously considering proposals on Supreme Court term limits, ethics code, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is seriously considering proposals to establish term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices, and an ethics code that would be enforceable under law amid growing concerns that the justices are not held accountable, according to three people briefed on the plans. It would mark a major shift for Biden, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Remains of World War II POW who died in the Philippines returned home to California

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — The long-unidentified remains of a World War II service member who died in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines in 1942 were returned home to California on Tuesday. The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pvt. 1st Class Charles R. Powers, 18, of Riverside, were flown to Ontario International Airport […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Neo-Nazi ‘Maniac Murder Cult’ leader plotted to hand out poisoned candy to Jewish kids in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of a neo-Nazi extremist group based in eastern Europe has been charged with plotting to have an associate dress up as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned candy to Jewish children in New York City to sow terror, prosecutors said Tuesday. Michail Chkhikvishvili, a 21-year-old man from the Republic […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Plain old bad luck? New Jersey sports betting revenue fell 24% in June from a year ago