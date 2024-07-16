PHOENIX — A man was crushed to death between a trailer and a truck in northeast Scottsdale last week, authorities said.

The Scottsdale Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as 57-year-old Thomas D. Henry.

The deadly incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Friday on Stagecoach Pass west of Lone Mountain Parkway.

Henry was standing between a truck and a hitched trailer parked on the north shoulder of Stagecoach Pass when another vehicle collided with the back of the trailer, police said.

The impact pushed the trailer into the truck, pinning Henry in between and causing fatal injuries.

The driver who hit the trailer remained at the scene.

Stagecoach Pass was closed between Legend Trail and Lone Mountain Parkway for several hours Friday while the area was under investigation.

“Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this point and other factors, such as speed, are still being investigated,” Officer Aaron Bolin said in a media advisory Tuesday.

