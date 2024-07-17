Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Texas woman arrested in connection to Arizona fraud case

Jul 16, 2024, 8:00 PM

Maria Rivera, 64, was arrested in Carrollton, Texas, in early July on charges of fraud, theft and i...

Maria Rivera, 64, was arrested in Carrollton, Texas, in early July on charges of fraud, theft and identity theft, authorities said. (Photo from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Texas woman was recently arrested in connection with an Arizona fraud case, authorities announced Tuesday.

Maria Rivera, 64, was arrested in Carrollton, Texas, in early July on charges of fraud, theft and identity theft, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

YSCO began investigating the fraud case after a Prescott-area victim reported an email hacking that led to an unauthorized $40,000 bank account wire transfer.

Based on bank records and other evidence that linked Rivera as the recipient of over $40,000, detectives obtained a search warrant for Rivera’s arrest and reached out to the Carrollton Police Department for assistance, YSCO said.

With Carrollton PD’s help, YSCO detectives were able to arrest Rivera at her place of work and execute the search warrant at her residence.

During the search, evidence indicated that this was not the only fraud that Rivera had perpetrated, according to YSCO.

Authorities in Texas will pursue those cases. In addition, federal agencies were notified because the alleged crimes crossed state lines.

