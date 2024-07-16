Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kaspersky to shutter US operations after its software is banned by Commerce Department, citing risk

Jul 16, 2024, 8:02 AM

FILE - The sign is seen above the headquarters of Kaspersky Lab in Moscow, Jan. 30, 2017. Beginning...

FILE - The sign is seen above the headquarters of Kaspersky Lab in Moscow, Jan. 30, 2017. Beginning July 25, 2024, the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said it will begin to "gradually wind down" all of its operations in the United States, just weeks after the Commerce Department banned the use of the company's software in the country. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky says it’s shutting down all of its operations in the United States, just weeks after the Commerce Department banned the use of the company’s software in the country.

Kaspersky will “gradually wind down” its U.S. operations starting July 20, according to a statement from the Moscow company. Positions based in the U.S. will also be eliminated, the company said, without immediately confirming how many employees would be let go.

“Kaspersky has been operating in the U.S. for close to 20 years, contributing to the nation’s strategic cybersecurity goals by safeguarding organizations and individuals in the country from ever-evolving cyberthreats,” Kaspersky stated. “The company has carefully examined and evaluated the impact of the U.S. legal requirements and made this sad and difficult decision as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable.”

Last month, the Commerce Department announced a ban on sales of Kaspersky software in the U.S. The government arguing the company’s Russian connections pose an “undue or unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or the safety and security.”

Aside from Kaspersky’s obligation to abide by Russian law, its software can be exploited to identify sensitive data of U.S. citizens and make it available to Russian government actors, the department said in a decision dated June 14.

Kaspersky has vehemently denied that it is a security threat. In a June 21 response to the Commerce Department’s decision, the company said it cannot deliberately obtain sensitive data on Americans and that its operations and employees in Russia can only access aggregate or statistical data not attributable to a specific person.

The company also argued that the government had based its decision on the “geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns” rather than independently verifying risk. Kaspersky said that the decision by the U.S. would benefit cybercriminals, while also diminishing consumer choice.

The department said it had considered Kaspersky’s objections to the initial findings of its investigation, but found that the decision to ban its software was “well supported.”

Kaspersky boasts one of the world’s most popular consumer antivirus products and a research unit widely respected for routinely exposing elite hacking groups. In the company’s announcement this week, Kaspersky said its “business remains resilient” and that its priority to “protect our customers in any country from cyberthreats” was unchanged.

Journalist Kim Zetter first reported the news of the company shutting down its U.S. operations on Monday.

United States News

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Tuesday imposed sanc...

Associated Press

U.S hits Mexican accountants and firms with sanctions for timeshare scams that support drug cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a group of Mexican accountants and firms allegedly linked to a timeshare fraud ring run by the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. Three accountants were hit with sanctions, along with four Mexican real estate and accounting firms. In addition, Treasury and the FBI issued a […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough takes questions from the audience, Oct. 11, 201...

Associated Press

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ host says he was surprised and disappointed the show was pulled from the air

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday he was “surprised and disappointed” the news show was pulled off the air the day before and hasn’t received a good explanation about why. The four-hour morning news and talk show, a favorite of President Joe Biden and his fans, was pre-empted Monday in favor of a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area county to pay $7 million to family of man killed while jailed for drunken driving

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area county agreed to a $7 million settlement in the death of a man who was severely beaten by another man while in jail for a misdemeanor. Separately, a federal prosecutor announced Monday that the Wayne County jail has agreed to improve how it serves people with disabilities and mental health […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker speaks at at Philadelphia International Airport, Feb. 16,...

Associated Press

Thousands of Philadelphia city workers are back in the office full time after judge rejects lawsuit

Thousands of Philadelphia city employees are back in their offices full time after a judge rejected a union’s request to block Mayor Cherelle Parker’s requirement that they return. District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees had sued the city, claiming the mandate violates its contract and would harm city […]

4 hours ago

Binaifer Nowrojee, the president of the Open Society Foundations, poses for a portrait in her organ...

Associated Press

Soros’ Open Society Foundations say their restructuring is complete and pledge $400M for green jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic organizations that billionaire investor George Soros has built up since the 1970s, revealed its first new major commitment on Tuesday after a years-long internal reorganization, pledging $400 million over eight years to support green economic development. In some of her first public remarks since she was […]

4 hours ago

FILE - People shop at Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping center in Beijing, China, on July 2, 2024. On Tue...

Associated Press

IMF’s economic view: Brighter outlook for China and India but tepid global growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is upgrading its economic outlook this year for China, India and Europe while modestly lowering expectations for the United States and Japan. But it says worldwide progress against accelerating prices has been slowed by stickier-than-expected inflation for services, from airline travel to restaurant meals. Overall, the IMF said […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Kaspersky to shutter US operations after its software is banned by Commerce Department, citing risk