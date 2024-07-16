Missing 87-year-old man from Sun Lakes subject of new Silver Alert...

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

Garry Walk was last seen on Monday morning in the area of Hunt Highway and Alma School Road in the Sun Lakes senior community around 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

Walk planned to go to a local auto repair shop in Sun Lakes and a veteran services facility in Chandler, DPS said.

Walk drives a burgundy 2015 Nissan Altima with the license plate BLX4902.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Walk or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference report # IR24-017845.

