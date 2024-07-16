PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday afternoon after the subject, an 87-year-old southeast Valley man, was found safe.

When the Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday, Garry Walk had last been seen around 6:30 a.m. the previous morning in the area of Hunt Highway and Alma School Road in the Sun Lakes senior community.

Walk planned to go to a auto repair shop in Sun Lakes and a veteran services facility in Chandler, authorities said.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

