UNITED STATES NEWS

2024 Election Latest: With Trump as its official presidential nominee, RNC enters second day

Jul 16, 2024, 4:20 AM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives on the first day of the Rep...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Republican National Convention heads into its second day — now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee.

Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the former president’s strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Follow the AP’s Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024

Here’s the Latest:

What to watch as the RNC enters its second day

Day 1 of the RNC comes to a close

The Republican National Convention opened less than 48 hours after Trump was the subject of a shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The shooting, which left Trump injured and one man dead, loomed over the convention with speakers expressing gratitude for the former president’s survival and resolved to win back the White House in November.

Trump greeted supporters as he exited the arena. He was being protected by a noticeably larger security contingent of U.S. Secret Service agents.

Teamsters president says union group is ‘not beholden to anyone or any party’

Just a week after the AFL-CIO reaffirmed its backing of President Biden, another union leader came and spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien said workers are being taken for granted and sold out to big banks, big tech and the corporate elite. O’Brien said the Teamsters “are not beholden to anyone or any party” and will work with a bipartisan coalition.

“I don’t care about getting criticized,” O’Brien said as he defied organized long-standing support of Democrats.

Trump gets emotional as he enters the stadium

With a large white bandage on his right ear following the assassination attempt against him, President Trump entered a convention floor where delegates stood and cheered, many holding up signs or their phones to take photos and video.

He was heralded by musician Lee Greenwood, who sang his signature song, “God Bless the USA.”

“Is there any doubt who’s going to be the next president of the United States? Prayer works,” Greenwood said when the former president took the stage.

JD Vance recalls the moment Trump called with VP news

JD Vance said his 7-year-old son was being noisy in the background when Trump called to offer him the vice president spot on the Republican ticket.

Vance knew Trump was calling with big news, but he didn’t know if it was good or bad news for him, the first-term Ohio senator told Fox News host Sean Hannity in his first interview since Trump announced his pick.

He said Trump also asked to speak to his son.

“The guy just got shot a couple of days ago, and he takes the time to talk to my seven-year-old,” Vance said.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

He said he and Trump have been close since Trump endorsed him in his 2022 Senate race, which he said he would not have won without Trump’s support.

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, July 15, 2024. as...

Associated Press

The Democratic National Committee says it’s investing $15 million in 7 swing state parties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are trying to offer political counterprograming to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, announcing $15 million to fund campaign operations in seven key swing states — even as some in the party have urged President Joe Biden to bow out of November’s election. The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that it […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Hawaiian residents evacuated as wind-swept wildfire in Kaumakani quickly spreads

KAUMAKANI, Hawaii (AP) — Residents of about 200 homes in a small, rural community on the Hawaiian island of Kauai were evacuated due to a wind-swept wildfire on Monday as firefighters tried to stop it from spreading by dropping water from the air, officials said. The fire had burned approximately 1.56 square miles (4.04 square […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden greets people after arriving at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, ...

Associated Press

Biden is trying to sharpen the choice voters face in November as Republicans meet in Milwaukee

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden returns to the campaign trail Tuesday for the first time since the attempted assassination of his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, aiming to sharpen the choice voters will face this November in the wake of the attack. Biden will speak at the NAACP convention in Las Vegas, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after Dow sets a new record

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors grappled with weak economic data from China and waited to see the outcome of a top Communist Party policy meeting in Beijing. U.S. futures rose while oil prices fell. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 41,275.08 after reopening from a holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index […]

4 hours ago

United States Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., foreground, leaves federal court following the day's proce...

Associated Press

Federal jury returns for third day of deliberations at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City is expected to resume deliberations Tuesday in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat accused of accepting gold and cash to use his political clout to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government. Menendez, 70, insists he is innocent. He faces […]

6 hours ago

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Ruben Gutier...

Associated Press

Texas man facing execution for 1998 killing of elderly woman for her money

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who has long sought DNA testing claiming it would help prove he was not responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman decades ago was scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening. Ruben Gutierrez was condemned for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville in […]

6 hours ago

