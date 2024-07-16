Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after Dow sets a new record

Jul 16, 2024, 12:08 AM | Updated: 2:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors grappled with weak economic data from China and waited to see the outcome of a top Communist Party policy meeting in Beijing.

U.S. futures rose while oil prices fell.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 41,275.08 after reopening from a holiday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.4% to 17,760.36 and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.1% to 2,970.945.

Markets were still digesting a set of weaker economic data of China released Monday, when the government reported that annual economic growth had fallen from 5.3% in the first quarter to 4.7% in the April to June quarter.

This led some economists to cut their growth forecasts. Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for China’s annual economic growth to 4.9% from a previous estimate of 5.0%. JP Morgan cut their full-year outlook for China’s 2024 GDP growth to 4.7% from an earlier projection of 5.2%.

Further policies were expected to be released during this week’s four-day economic meeting, a closed-door plenary meeting of the ruling Communist Party. It is expected to set strategies and policies for the coming decade, in line with leader Xi Jinping’s push to pursue advances in future technologies.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2% to 2,865.21 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% lower to 7,999.30.

On Monday, Wall Street’s positive momentum kept driving it upward.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 5,631.22, finishing just shy of its all-time high set last week. It’s coming off its 10th winning week in the last 12, lifted in large part by expectations that inflation is slowing enough to convince the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5% to 40,211.72 and set its own record, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to 18,472.57 and ended a bit short of its high.

Some of the market’s strongest performing areas were ones that do best when former President Donald Trump’s chances for election improve. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Trump’s Truth Social platform, leaped 31.4%. Bitcoin rose above $64,000 after Trump, who has painted himself as a crypto-friendly candidate, survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.

Yields for longer-term Treasurys also pushed higher than shorter-term ones, and the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.22% from 4.19% late Friday. Something similar happened after last month’s debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, when traders maneuvered in anticipation of a Republican sweep in November that could ultimately mean policies that would raise the U.S. government’s debt.

Stocks of big financial companies, which could benefit from a lighter regulatory touch from a Republican administration, also helped lead the market. JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.5% and was one of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs rose 2.6% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. BlackRock, the asset manager behind the iShares exchange-traded funds, slipped 0.6% after topping forecasts for profit but coming up a bit shy for revenue.

For roughly a year, the Fed has been keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades. Lower rates would release pressure that’s built up on the economy because of how expensive it’s become to borrow money to buy houses, cars, or anything on credit cards. Fed officials, though, have been saying they want to see “more good data” on inflation before making a move.

In remarks before the Economic Club of Washington, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said again on Monday he won’t send any signals about when the Fed may cut interest rates. But he also said Fed officials understand the risks of waiting both too long and not long enough. Too-late cuts could push the U.S. economy into a recession, while too-aggressive cuts could allow inflation to reaccelerate.

In other dealings, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 59 cents to $81.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 56 cents to $84.29 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 158.51 Japanese yen from 158.01 yen. The euro fell to $1.0893 from $1.0894.

United States News

Associated Press

Hawaiian residents evacuated as wind-swept wildfire in Kaumakani quickly spreads

KAUMAKANI, Hawaii (AP) — Residents of about 200 homes in a small, rural community on the Hawaiian island of Kauai were evacuated due to a wind-swept wildfire on Monday as firefighters tried to stop it from spreading by dropping water from the air, officials said. The fire had burned approximately 1.56 square miles (4.04 square […]

27 minutes ago

President Joe Biden greets people after arriving at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, ...

Associated Press

Biden is trying to sharpen the choice voters face in November as Republicans meet in Milwaukee

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden returns to the campaign trail Tuesday for the first time since the attempted assassination of his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, aiming to sharpen the choice voters will face this November in the wake of the attack. Biden will speak at the NAACP convention in Las Vegas, […]

39 minutes ago

United States Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., foreground, leaves federal court following the day's proce...

Associated Press

Federal jury returns for third day of deliberations at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City is expected to resume deliberations Tuesday in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat accused of accepting gold and cash to use his political clout to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government. Menendez, 70, insists he is innocent. He faces […]

5 hours ago

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Ruben Gutier...

Associated Press

Texas man facing execution for 1998 killing of elderly woman for her money

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who has long sought DNA testing claiming it would help prove he was not responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman decades ago was scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening. Ruben Gutierrez was condemned for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville in […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

JD Vance is a relative political unknown. He’s been asked to help Donald Trump avenge his loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — JD Vance is supposed to help Donald Trump win the Midwest this fall. But almost immediately after the Ohio senator was announced as Trump’s vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, […]

5 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Associated Press

Trump’s escape from disaster by mere inches reveals a tiny margin with seismic impact

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarring, chaotic and sudden, the bullet whizzed toward the stage where former President Donald Trump stood behind a podium speaking. In its wake: the potential for a horrifying and tragic chapter in American history. But the Republican presidential candidate had a narrow escape — mere inches, possibly less — in Saturday’s […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after Dow sets a new record