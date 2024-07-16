Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Severe storms with tornadoes whip through Midwest, cutting power to 460K

Jul 15, 2024, 5:30 PM

A downed tree lies across a driveway after strong winds hit Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, July 15, 2024...

A downed tree lies across a driveway after strong winds hit Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Storms spawning multiple tornadoes blew through Iowa, Illinois — including Chicago — and Indiana, Monday downing trees and power poles and cutting power to more than 460,000 customers and businesses.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit Des Moines, Iowa, as storms rolled through Monday afternoon and into the night. Des Moines police were responding to calls about utility poles that had apparently snapped in two.

The storms then moved east into northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, which saw multiple tornado warnings, wind and drenching rain. Multiple tornadoes were reported along the line of storms that moved through the city, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 390,000 customers were left without power in northern Illinois alone, according to poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service in Chicago had to take cover for a time and later reported extensive damage in the city.

A flash flood warning also was issued in the Chicago area into early Tuesday. Flooding was expected in creeks, streams, drainage ditches, streets and underpasses as rain continued Monday night.

Storms moved into Indiana and Michigan later Monday night, prompting additional alerts including multiple tornado warnings in Indiana.

