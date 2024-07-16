Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Baltimore man died after being sedated and restrained by medics. His mom wants answers

Jul 15, 2024, 9:04 PM

Lori Ellinger becomes emotional while talking about the death of her son, Trea Ellinger, Monday, Ju...

Lori Ellinger becomes emotional while talking about the death of her son, Trea Ellinger, Monday, July 1, 2024, at her home in Glen Burnie, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — When Trea Ellinger left a Baltimore drug rehab facility last summer, he assured his anxious mother that everything was fine. He had his medications and was planning to meet up with his girlfriend.

By the following afternoon, he was dead — not from the violence his mom feared he might face, but because he didn’t survive an encounter with first responders in downtown Baltimore.

Ellinger, 29, died after being sedated and restrained. Despite repeated comments from police and medics at the scene acknowledging the dangers of lying face down in the prone position, responders failed to act urgently when the handcuffed Ellinger turned onto his stomach and remained that way for several minutes, according to investigators and experts.

His death adds to a list of similar cases. A recent investigation led by The Associated Press found that the practice of giving sedatives to people detained by police has spread quietly across the nation over the last 15 years. The strategy, which was intended to reduce violence and save lives, has resulted in some avoidable deaths.

In Ellinger’s case, the autopsy determined that he died from overdosing on an antidepressant and methadone, which is commonly prescribed to curb opioid cravings. The findings didn’t say if other factors might have contributed to his death.

His mother, Lori Ellinger, questions the autopsy’s findings and wants to know why paramedics decided to use an injectable sedative.

“I do believe they killed my son with that shot,” she said. “He shouldn’t be dead at 29 years old.”

Independent experts say Trea Ellinger could have died from the combined effects of being sedated and lying prone, which can obstruct a person’s airways.

The Baltimore City Fire Department, which employs the city’s medics, provided copies of its policies regarding the use of sedatives, physical restraints and other related topics. But the agency declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding Ellinger’s death, citing the potential for future litigation.

None of the first responders involved have been charged, and Ellinger’s family hasn’t sued.

According to an investigative report released in May by the Maryland attorney general’s office, a 911 caller reported that a man was lying in the middle of a downtown Baltimore street, speaking incomprehensibly, and acting combative and distressed.

Police body camera footage of the encounter shows officers handcuffing Ellinger at the request of medics. Officers laid him on his side until he was injected with midazolam and then lifted him onto a stretcher.

“As long as he’s not lying face down, that would be great,” one of the medics says.

Ellinger was initially positioned on his side again, but his continued flailing shifted him onto his stomach while first responders affixed the stretcher straps, according to the report. Inside the ambulance, one medic started checking his vital signs while another sat by his head. He remained face down, sometimes struggling against the stretcher’s straps, the report says.

Four minutes later, the medics discussed getting Ellinger repositioned, but they didn’t act immediately. After another minute passed, Ellinger was “moving only slightly,” the report says. Finally, a medic released the straps and helped roll Ellinger onto his side, noting that his lips were blue. The same medic told his colleague he could administer Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication.

Ellinger was unhandcuffed and placed on his back as medics began performing chest compressions, according to the report. He regained a pulse and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The report was produced under a relatively new state law that requires the Maryland attorney general’s office to investigate all in-custody deaths. In this case, investigators specifically noted that they were only tasked with investigating the actions of the police officers, not those of the medics or other first responders.

Eric Jaeger, an emergency medical services educator in New Hampshire who has no connection to the case, said the most obvious problem was that the medics left Ellinger prone for several minutes, potentially hindering his ability to breathe. He said he shows the bodycam footage to his students as an example of what can go wrong when a patient’s airways aren’t prioritized during sedation.

“I think Trea Ellinger would be alive today if he had been placed on the stretcher face up,” Jaeger told the AP.

He also questioned the initial decision to sedate Ellinger, saying medics should be particularly discerning about when to administer such drugs because of the risks they pose.

When dealing with an agitated patient, fire department policy directs medics to “place the patient in supine position (face up) as soon as practical.” A different policy says a restrained patient should be placed “face up or on their side, if at all possible.”

Fire officials declined to answer questions about the case, including whether the agency is conducting an internal review. The union representing firefighters and paramedics also declined to comment, and the mayor’s office didn’t respond to recent inquiries about the case.

It appears the decision to sedate Ellinger using midazolam was in accordance with department policy.

Gail Van Norman, professor emeritus of anesthesiology at the University of Washington, said the sedative could have depressed his respiration and relaxed the muscles of his upper airway, making him more vulnerable to cardiac arrest.

“The medics made a few medical mistakes,” she said. “But this was a rapidly evolving situation where the unexpected happened. I don’t envy them the decisions they had to make.”

Ellinger died last July. In April, Baltimore prosecutors announced their decision not to bring charges. The investigative report was released the following month.

Meanwhile, Lori Ellinger is still trying to process the untimely death of her only child. She wears a necklace shaped like a guitar that symbolizes Trea’s passion for music. She scrolls through old photos on her phone and reminisces about his childhood.

Trea Ellinger grew up in rural northeastern Maryland and worked for a concrete company after finishing high school. Despite his struggles with substance abuse, he spent much of his 20s crisscrossing the country with a traveling carnival, a job he loved. In the months before his death, he was trying to stay on track and taking methadone to curb his opioid cravings.

His mom said he had been previously diagnosed with mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Lori Ellinger visited her son at his rehab facility and brought him some groceries the day before his death. She said he seemed in good spirits. But a couple hours later, he called and said another resident had stabbed him in the shoulder during an argument. His injuries weren’t severe, but the facility asked him to leave, she said.

She believes he ended up sleeping on the streets that night. The following afternoon, he was seen stumbling around downtown Baltimore, falling repeatedly and acting disoriented, according to the investigative report.

Watching the videos and reading the report, Lori Ellinger’s heart breaks for her son. Clearly he was experiencing some sort of crisis, but she didn’t get a call until hours later, when a nurse told her he had already died.

“I love and miss him,” she said. “We had a lot of good years — but not enough.”

United States News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Ruben Gutier...

Associated Press

Texas man facing execution for 1998 killing of elderly woman for her money

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who has long sought DNA testing claiming it would help prove he was not responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman decades ago was scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening. Ruben Gutierrez was condemned for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville in […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

JD Vance is a relative political unknown. He’s been asked to help Donald Trump avenge his loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — JD Vance is supposed to help Donald Trump win the Midwest this fall. But almost immediately after the Ohio senator was announced as Trump’s vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Associated Press

Trump’s escape from disaster by mere inches reveals a tiny margin with seismic impact

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarring, chaotic and sudden, the bullet whizzed toward the stage where former President Donald Trump stood behind a podium speaking. In its wake: the potential for a horrifying and tragic chapter in American history. But the Republican presidential candidate had a narrow escape — mere inches, possibly less — in Saturday’s […]

2 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon Prime cardboard shipping box label is seen on March 17, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. ...

Associated Press

Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams. Deceptions such as phony emails from people impersonating online retailers like Amazon are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid the heavy spending seen during significant sales events, whether it’s Black Friday or Prime Day, according […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is seen on a video monitor as he ar...

Associated Press

What to watch on second day of Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

The Republican National Convention heads into its second day Tuesday in Milwaukee — now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee.

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., poses for a ceremonial photo in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. ...

Associated Press

New Jersey Democrats set to pick candidate in special House primary for Donald Payne Jr.’s seat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats are set to pick from a crowded field of nearly a dozen people for their House candidate in a special northern New Jersey primary on Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set the special primary under state law after Rep. Donald Payne Jr.’s death earlier this year. The special […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

A Baltimore man died after being sedated and restrained by medics. His mom wants answers