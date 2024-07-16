Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Border arrests plunge 29% in June to the lowest of Biden’s presidency as asylum halt takes hold

Jul 15, 2024, 8:00 PM

Chinese migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border with Mexico near Jacumba Hot Spring...

Chinese migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border with Mexico near Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June to the lowest month of Joe Biden's presidency. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun,File)

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June, the lowest month of Joe Biden’s presidency, according to figures released Monday that provide another window on the impact of a new rule to temporarily suspend asylum.

Arrests totaled 83,536 in June, down from 117,901 in May to mark the lowest tally since January 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

A seven-day average of daily arrests fell more than half by the end of June from Biden’s announcement on June 4 that asylum processing would be halted when daily arrests reach 2,500, which they did immediately, said Troy Miller, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner.

“Recent border security measures have made a meaningful impact on our ability to impose consequences for those crossing unlawfully,” Miller said.

RELATED STORIES

Arrests had already fallen by more than half from a record high of 250,000 in December, largely a result of increased enforcement by Mexican authorities, according to U.S. officials.

Sharp declines registered across nationalities, including Mexicans, who have been most affected by the suspension of asylum, and Chinese people, who generally fly to Ecuador and travel to the U.S. border over land.

San Diego was the busiest of the Border Patrol’s nine sectors bordering Mexico by number of arrests, followed by Tucson, Arizona.

More than 41,000 people entered legally through an online appointment app called CBP One in June. The agency said 680,500 people have successfully scheduled appointments since the app was introduced in January 2023.

Nearly 500,000 people from four countries entered on a policy to allow two-year stays on condition they have financial sponsors and arrive at an airport. They include 104,130 Cubans, 194,027 Haitians, 86,101 Nicaraguans and 110,541 Venezuelans, according to CBP.

