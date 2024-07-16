Triple Twist, Powerball produce 2 big winners over weekend...

Gas station in the East Valley sells $1.75M lottery ticket to lucky winner
Jul 16, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:02 am
PHOENIX — Check your tickets if you played Triple Twist or Powerball recently. Slips worth $1.745 million and $100,000 were sold at Arizona gas stations this past weekend, Arizona Lottery officials announced.
Triple Twist ticket details
The $1,745,000 Triple Twist ticket was sold at a Circle K at 3155 S. Gilbert Road in Chandler.
The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 5, 21 and 28.
The odds of matching all six numbers for a jackpot are 1 in 5,245,786.
Drawings occur Monday through Sunday at participating locations throughout the state. Each entry costs $2.
Powerball ticket details
The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a QuikTrip at 9120 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix.
The winning numbers were 9, 55, 59, 66, and 69 with a Powerball of 21.
The ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball number for a $50,000 payout. Its value was doubled thanks to a Power Play of 2, which the player purchased for an extra dollar.
Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening. Each entry costs $2.
All winners of Arizona Lottery games have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
