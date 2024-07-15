Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

President of Dickinson State University in North Dakota resigns after nursing faculty quit

Jul 15, 2024, 4:36 PM

FILE - People walk past May Hall, the main administrative building at Dickinson State University in...

FILE - People walk past May Hall, the main administrative building at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D., April 26, 2012. The president of the university announced his resignation on Monday, July 15, 2024, days after the school's nursing faculty quit. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dale Wetzel, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — The president of Dickinson State University in North Dakota announced his resignation on Monday, days after the school’s nursing faculty quit.

In a video, Steve Easton announced his departure and acknowledged “turmoil between some in the faculty and the administration.”

Seven faculty members resigned Wednesday, KFYR-TV reported. Former Assistant Professor of Nursing Trista Keith told the station that the nursing faculty were notified their accreditation has been in jeopardy in recent years. She also cited insufficient time and resources for faculty to meet the accreditation requirements, among other reasons the faculty resigned.

Easton said the North Dakota Board of Nursing prohibited him and other administrators from looking for new nursing faculty.

“If I cannot do whatever I can for our students, including looking for faculty members so the students can continue their education, I cannot do my job because fighting for students is my job,” Easton said.

In a statement, the board said it did not force Easton’s resignation or disallow hiring but on Friday had issued a standard notice to the university “of multiple nursing program shortcomings for review” at a coming board meeting, due to the faculty departures.

Easton also said he had been told financial supporters of the school might leave if he remained. He said he will stay on through a short and orderly transition. It wasn’t clear when his last day will be.

In statements, State Board of Higher Education Chair Tim Mihalick and North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott praised Easton’s leadership.

Easton was named president of Dickinson State in March 2020 after several months serving as interim. During the 2023 legislative session, he supported a controversial and unsuccessful tenure review bill that opponents said would infringe upon academic freedom and threaten schools’ accreditation.

Dickinson State had a fall 2023 enrollment of nearly 1,500 registered students. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 26.

United States News

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at false claims around the assassination attempt on former President Trump

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, who is running for reelection, is fueling a range of false claims and conspiracy theories as authorities seek information about the 20-year-old shooter’s background and motive, how he obtained the AR-style rifle he fired at Trump and security at the venue that failed to stop the shooting. […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Christina Osborn and her children, Alexander Osborn and Bella Araiza, visit a makeshift memo...

Associated Press

Judge clears way for demolition of Texas church where 26 people were killed in 2017 shooting

FLORESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A judge on Monday cleared the way for the demolition of the small Texas church in Sutherland Springs where a gunman killed more than two dozen worshippers in 2017 in what remains the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history. Following the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the church […]

26 minutes ago

RNC Chair Michael Whatley speaks during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, i...

Associated Press

Outside RNC, conservative group defends its Project 2025 guidebook as Democrats ramp up attacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — At the edge of the cordoned-off perimeter around the Republican National Convention on Monday, hundreds of conservatives filed into the ornate home of the Milwaukee Symphony to hear a parade of luminaries talk policy and Project 2025. Project 2025 is the term for the Heritage Foundation’s nearly 1,000-page handbook for the next […]

47 minutes ago

Peter Buxtun is pictured in San Francisco in this undated photo. Bruxton, the whistleblower who rev...

Associated Press

Tuskegee syphilis study whistleblower Peter Buxtun has died at age 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Buxtun, the whistleblower who revealed that the U.S. government allowed hundreds of Black men in rural Alabama to go untreated for syphilis in what became known as the Tuskegee study, has died. He was 86. Buxtun died May 18 of Alzheimer’s disease in Rocklin, California, according to his attorney, Minna […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘Hillbilly Elegy’: JD Vance’s rise to vice presidential candidate began with a bestselling memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — At the heart of J.D. Vance’s journey from venture capitalist to vice presidential candidate is a memoir he first thought of in graduate school, “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance’s bestseller about his roots in rural Kentucky and blue-collar Ohio made him a national celebrity soon after its publication in the summer of 2016, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and ‘humiliated’ on a flight

DENVER (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was “humiliated” after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend. Davis, who previously played for the Denver Broncos, wrote in an Instagram post that he had tapped a flight attendant […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

President of Dickinson State University in North Dakota resigns after nursing faculty quit