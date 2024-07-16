Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Don Toliver’s ‘Psycho Tour’ headed to Footprint Center in October

Jul 16, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:41 am

Don Toliver concert set to take place in October...

Don Toliver performs onstage with The Kid LAROI at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Don Toliver’s “Psycho Tour” is coming to the desert, as Footprint Center will host the rap sensation on Oct. 18.

Live Nation Phoenix made the announcement via Instagram on Monday morning. The headlining act will be accompanied by Teezo Touchdown and Monaleo.

The U.S.-based tour begins on Oct. 10 in Portland, with Phoenix to be the fifth of 25 stops for Don Toliver.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MST on Live Nation’s website.

The fall concert run is the third of the artist’s young but prolific career, “Life of Don Tour” having kicked things off in 2021 and “Love Sick Tour” in 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Don Toliver released his fourth studio album “Hardstone Psycho” on June 14. It was a commercial breakthrough, as the album was his first to hit No. 1 in Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums on June 29, 11 of its 20 songs appearing in the top-50 of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

He quickly made noise among music royalty, with his singles “No Idea” (2019) and “After Party” (2020) earning triple platinum on Feb. 22, 2023, according to Recording Industry Association of America.

“Heaven or Hell” (2020) is Don Toliver’s lone album to achieve platinum status.

The 30-year-old from Houston performed in Arizona two times previously, the most recent being at Arizona Financial Theatre on July 13, 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona arsonist sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 house fires...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 4 years in prison after setting 2 houses on fire last year

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison after igniting two West Phoenix houses on fire last May, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Perfect Pear Bistro Chandler set to open soon...

KTAR.com

Perfect Pear Bistro expands to Chandler for 1st location outside Tempe

Perfect Pear Bistro expanded its operations outside of Tempe for the first time, bringing its signature grilled cheeses to Chandler on Monday.

1 hour ago

Triple Twist, Powerball produce 2 big winners over weekend...

Payne Moses

Gas station in the East Valley sells $7.5M lottery ticket to lucky winner

Check your tickets if you played Triple Twist or Powerball because slips worth $1,745,000 and $100,000 were sold at Arizona gas stations this past weekend, Arizona Lottery officials announced.

1 hour ago

Chinese migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border with Mexico near Jacumba Hot Spring...

Associated Press

Border arrests plunge 29% in June to the lowest of Biden’s presidency as asylum halt takes hold

Arrests for illegally crossing the border plunged 29% in June, the lowest month of Biden's presidency, according to figures released Monday.

10 hours ago

Arizona GOP leaders are hoping to swap ideas with Wisconsin Republicans to help flip the presidenti...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona GOP hoping to swap ideas with fellow swing state Wisconsin on flipping presidential race red

This week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will give top leaders from Arizona and host Wisconsin an opportunity to discuss how the swing states can flip the presidential race back to red after both went blue in 2020.

11 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at Intel Ocotillo Campus on ...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs, Intel announce partnership to train semiconductor workforce

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced a partnership with Intel to train technicians in an effort to reinforce Arizona's developing semiconductor industry.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Don Toliver’s ‘Psycho Tour’ headed to Footprint Center in October