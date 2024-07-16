Don Toliver concert set to take place in October...

PHOENIX — Don Toliver’s “Psycho Tour” is coming to the desert, as Footprint Center will host the rap sensation on Oct. 18.

Live Nation Phoenix made the announcement via Instagram on Monday morning. The headlining act will be accompanied by Teezo Touchdown and Monaleo.

The U.S.-based tour begins on Oct. 10 in Portland, with Phoenix to be the fifth of 25 stops for Don Toliver.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MST on Live Nation’s website.

The fall concert run is the third of the artist’s young but prolific career, “Life of Don Tour” having kicked things off in 2021 and “Love Sick Tour” in 2023.

Don Toliver released his fourth studio album “Hardstone Psycho” on June 14. It was a commercial breakthrough, as the album was his first to hit No. 1 in Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums on June 29, 11 of its 20 songs appearing in the top-50 of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

He quickly made noise among music royalty, with his singles “No Idea” (2019) and “After Party” (2020) earning triple platinum on Feb. 22, 2023, according to Recording Industry Association of America.

“Heaven or Hell” (2020) is Don Toliver’s lone album to achieve platinum status.

The 30-year-old from Houston performed in Arizona two times previously, the most recent being at Arizona Financial Theatre on July 13, 2023.

