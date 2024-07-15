Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia county says slave descendants can’t use referendum to challenge rezoning of island community

Jul 15, 2024, 3:12 PM

FILE - A sticker saying "Keep Sapelo Geechee" is worn on the shirt of George Grovner, a resident of...

FILE - A sticker saying "Keep Sapelo Geechee" is worn on the shirt of George Grovner, a resident of the Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island, during a meeting of McIntosh County commissioners, Sept. 12, 2023, in Darien, Ga. Georgia's McIntosh County on Monday, July 15, 2024, said Black slave descendants can't legally force a referendum that could overturn zoning changes they say threaten their island community. (AP Photo/Ross Bynum, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross Bynum, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Zoning changes by a Georgia county that some residents say threaten one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants can’t be challenged with a referendum, an attorney said Monday in a letter to the judge considering a petition by local voters.

Though Georgia’s state constitution allows citizens to force special elections on some decisions by county governments, it doesn’t give them the power to overturn county zoning decisions, wrote Ken Jarrard, an attorney representing McIntosh County commissioners.

Jarrard’s letter to McIntosh County Probate Court Judge Harold Webster comes a week after Black residents of Hogg Hummock filed a petition seeking a referendum on the commissioner’s decision last fall to weaken zoning restrictions that for decades helped protect the tiny Hogg Hummock community.

Located on largely unspoiled Sapelo Island, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Savannah, Hogg Hummock was founded by formerly enslaved people who had worked on the plantation of Thomas Spalding. About 30 to 50 Black residents still live in modest homes along dirt roads in the community, also known as Hog Hammock.

Descendants of enslaved island populations in the South became known as Gullah or Geechee in Georgia. Their long separation from the mainland meant they retained much of their African heritage.

Hogg Hummock residents and their supporters submitted a petition on July 9 with more than 2,300 signatures at the McIntosh County courthouse. Organizers said they collected hundreds more signatures than needed to put the zoning issue before county voters.

Jarrard argued it would be “constitutionally improper” to allow voters to use a referendum to overturn a county’s zoning decision.

Georgia’s constitution empowers citizens to challenge “local acts or ordinances, resolutions, or regulations” by county governments in a referendum if a certain percentage of county voters — 20% in the case of McIntosh County — sign a petition.

Voters in coastal Camden County used that provision in 2022 to block their county government from building a launchpad for sending commercial rockets into space. The Georgia Supreme Court upheld that referendum last year, rejecting opponents’ arguments that the state constitution doesn’t allow citizens to veto decisions of county governments.

But Jarrard’s letter to the probate judge says the zoning decision in McIntosh County should be treated differently.

He said that’s because Georgia’s constitution states that referendum results are invalid if they clash with other constitutional provisions or with state law. The constitution gives Georgia counties sole authority over zoning, he said, and state law specifies the process for adopting and repealing zoning ordinances.

“Because that same general law declares that local governments have the exclusive power to zone property,” Jarrard wrote, “the Referendum Clause process may not be used to overcome it.”

Dana Braun, an attorney for the petition organizers, said McIntosh County’s attorneys have no legal standing to challenge it. He noted the Georgia Supreme Court in its decision upholding the 2022 spaceport vote ruled that the state constitution’s referendum provision doesn’t authorize a county government or anyone else to file any “form of opposition” challenging a petition before a probate judge.

“We do not believe that McIntosh County has the right to interject itself into this proceeding whether it be by a formal pleading or disguised as a letter to the Probate Judge,” Braun said in an email.

Georgia gives 60 days for a probate judge to review a petition and decide if it meets the requirements for a special election. The organizers of the McIntosh County petition said the zoning issue could go before voters as early as September or October.

The zoning changes adopted in September doubled the size of houses allowed in Hogg Hummock. Residents say that will lead to property tax increases that they won’t be able to afford, possibly forcing them to sell land their families have held for generations.

County officials have argued the smaller size limit was not enough to accommodate a whole family. They said the limit also proved impossible to enforce.

Hogg Hummock landowners are also fighting the rezoning in court. A judge dismissed the original lawsuit on technical grounds, but it has since been amended and refiled.

United States News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he arrives to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force B...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden says it was a ‘mistake’ to say he wanted to put a ‘bull’s-eye’ on Donald Trump

Biden told NBC News Monday that it was a “mistake” to put a “bull's-eye” on Trump, but argued that Trump's rhetoric was more incendiary.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Border arrests plunge 29% in June to the lowest of Biden’s presidency as asylum halt takes hold

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June, the lowest month of Joe Biden’s presidency, according to figures released Monday that provide another window on the impact of a new rule to temporarily suspend asylum. Arrests totaled 83,536 in June, down from 117,901 in May to mark […]

2 hours ago

FILE - People walk past May Hall, the main administrative building at Dickinson State University in...

Associated Press

President of Dickinson State University in North Dakota resigns after nursing faculty quit

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — The president of Dickinson State University in North Dakota announced his resignation on Monday, days after the school’s nursing faculty quit. In a video, Steve Easton announced his departure and acknowledged “turmoil between some in the faculty and the administration.” Seven faculty members resigned Wednesday, KFYR-TV reported. Former Assistant Professor of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at false claims around the assassination attempt on former President Trump

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, who is running for reelection, is fueling a range of false claims and conspiracy theories as authorities seek information about the 20-year-old shooter’s background and motive, how he obtained the AR-style rifle he fired at Trump and security at the venue that failed to stop the shooting. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Christina Osborn and her children, Alexander Osborn and Bella Araiza, visit a makeshift memo...

Associated Press

Judge clears way for demolition of Texas church where 26 people were killed in 2017 shooting

FLORESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A judge on Monday cleared the way for the demolition of the small Texas church in Sutherland Springs where a gunman killed more than two dozen worshippers in 2017 in what remains the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history. Following the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the church […]

2 hours ago

RNC Chair Michael Whatley speaks during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, i...

Associated Press

Outside RNC, conservative group defends its Project 2025 guidebook as Democrats ramp up attacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — At the edge of the cordoned-off perimeter around the Republican National Convention on Monday, hundreds of conservatives filed into the ornate home of the Milwaukee Symphony to hear a parade of luminaries talk policy and Project 2025. Project 2025 is the term for the Heritage Foundation’s nearly 1,000-page handbook for the next […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Georgia county says slave descendants can’t use referendum to challenge rezoning of island community