PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced a partnership with Intel to train technicians in an effort to reinforce Arizona’s developing semiconductor industry.

“Since 1979, Intel has been a true partner in growing together and making our state the thriving and prosperous place it is today,” Hobbs said in a news release. “That partnership continues as Intel launches its first-ever, U.S.-registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians.”

The partnership states that selected apprentices will be full-time employees of Intel on Day 1. The program lasts one year and awards college credit upon completion.

“This apprenticeship represents much more than just another program,” Hobbs added. “It’s a bridge for middle-class Arizonans to enter our state’s fast-growing semiconductor industry and launch a career with limitless potential. I am proud to bring together government, industry, education and community leaders to help launch this worthwhile collaboration.”

SEMI Foundation, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, Maricopa Community Colleges and the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board were also in on the partnership, which included a $4 million investment from the state.

The partnership comes as Phoenix is scheduled to host SEMICON West in October 2025 for the first time at the Phoenix Convention Center. It will also host in 2027 and 2029 after San Francisco was the host city for the previous 50 iterations. San Francisco will host in 2026 and 2028.

In March, President Joe Biden celebrated an agreement at Intel’s Chandler campus to provide the company with up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans for computer chip plants around the country.

