PHOENIX — Evacuation orders issued Sunday for areas near the Black Fire northeast of metro Phoenix remained in effect Tuesday.

The fire, which started Thursday south of Roosevelt Lake, has grown to an estimated 8,679 acres with 0% containment, according to Tuesday morning’s incident report.

#BlackFire Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – Daily Update

Location: South of Roosevelt Lake on the edge of the Superstition Wilderness

Start Date: July 11, 2024

Size: Approximately 8,679 acres

Percent Contained: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Tall Grass and Brush Read more below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iQE7q8ynvI — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) July 16, 2024

The wildfire started when lightning struck grass and brush in the area, Tonto National Forest officials said.

The following recreational areas remain under “GO” status, indicating imminent and life-threatening danger in the area, per the state’s emergency notification system.

Tonto National Monument

Black Bush Ranch

Cross-P Ranch

Reevis Mountain School

Cottonwood Campground

Frazier Horse Camp and Group Site

Windy Hill Campground (the boat ramp will remain open, as will the Cholla Campground boat ramp)

Schoolhouse Campground

Grapevine Campground.

In addition, these areas are in “SET” status, signifying the potential for evacuations if conditions worsen:

Roosevelt Lakeview RV Park

Roosevelt Lake Marina

Quail Run

Roosevelt Post Office

Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is also closed as firefighters work toward containment.

How are crews fighting the Black Fire?

Crews focused efforts Monday on protecting cultural resources within the Tonto National Monument.

Tuesday started with 362 personnel assigned to the Black Fire, with nine handcrews, seven helicopters, nine engines, one dozer and four water tenders.

This is an updated version of a story originally published July 15, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.