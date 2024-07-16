Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuations remain in effect for Black Fire northeast of metro Phoenix

Jul 16, 2024, 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:50 am

Evacuations were ordered July 14, 2024, due to the Black Fire in Tonto National Forest. (Tonto National Forest Photo)

(Tonto National Forest Photo)

PHOENIX — Evacuation orders issued Sunday for areas near the Black Fire northeast of metro Phoenix remained in effect Tuesday.

The fire, which started Thursday south of Roosevelt Lake, has grown to an estimated 8,679 acres with 0% containment, according to Tuesday morning’s incident report.

The wildfire started when lightning struck grass and brush in the area, Tonto National Forest officials said.

The following recreational areas remain under “GO” status, indicating imminent and life-threatening danger in the area, per the state’s emergency notification system.

  • Tonto National Monument
  • Black Bush Ranch
  • Cross-P Ranch
  • Reevis Mountain School
  • Cottonwood Campground
  • Frazier Horse Camp and Group Site
  • Windy Hill Campground (the boat ramp will remain open, as will the Cholla Campground boat ramp)
  • Schoolhouse Campground
  • Grapevine Campground.

In addition, these areas are in “SET” status, signifying the potential for evacuations if conditions worsen:

  • Roosevelt Lakeview RV Park
  • Roosevelt Lake Marina
  • Quail Run
  • Roosevelt Post Office
  • Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is also closed as firefighters work toward containment.

How are crews fighting the Black Fire?

Crews focused efforts Monday on protecting cultural resources within the Tonto National Monument.

Tuesday started with 362 personnel assigned to the Black Fire, with nine handcrews, seven helicopters, nine engines, one dozer and four water tenders.

This is an updated version of a story originally published July 15, 2024.

Evacuations remain in effect for Black Fire northeast of metro Phoenix