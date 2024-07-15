Evacuations ordered for Black Fire south of Roosevelt Lake

PHOENIX — Evacuations for several areas in the Tonto National Forest were ordered due to the Black Fire burning south of Roosevelt Lake, according to officials.

The fire, which started Thursday, was mapped at nearly 6,000 acres with 0% containment Sunday morning. It was started by lightning striking grass and brush in the area, officials said.

Here are the recreational areas placed under “GO” status on Sunday, signifying imminent and life-threatening danger in the area, according to the Emergency Information Network.

Tonto National Monument

Black Bush Ranch

Cross-P Ranch

Reevis Mountain School

Cottonwood Campground

Frazier Horse Camp and Group Site

Windy Hill Campground (the boat ramp will remain open, as will the Cholla Campground boat ramp)

Schoolhouse Campground

Grapevine Campground.

Five other areas are in “SET” status, which is reserved for alertness to significant danger in the area.

Roosevelt Lakeview RV Park

Roosevelt Lake Marina

Quail Run

Roosevelt Post Office

Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is also closed as crews work toward containment.

How are crews fighting the Black Fire?

Work was centered around protecting structures Sunday, focusing most on the active northeast and northwest sides of the fire.

Airborne resources, such as tankers and helicopters, have been helpful, but storms at night limit their capabilities.

The National Weather Service advised the area could see isolated showers Monday night, but while potential moisture is helpful, wind can hurt firefighting efforts and intensify the fire.

Crews will reinforce forest roads Monday to be used as firelines, continuing to use airborne resources for inaccessible areas.

