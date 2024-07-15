Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuations ordered for Black Fire south of Roosevelt Lake

Jul 15, 2024, 2:43 PM

Evacuations were ordered Sunday in the Tonto National Forest for the Black Fire burning south of Roosevelt Lake. (Tonto National Forest photo)

(Tonto National Forest photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Evacuations for several areas in the Tonto National Forest were ordered due to the Black Fire burning south of Roosevelt Lake, according to officials.

The fire, which started Thursday, was mapped at nearly 6,000 acres with 0% containment Sunday morning. It was started by lightning striking grass and brush in the area, officials said.

Here are the recreational areas placed under “GO” status on Sunday, signifying imminent and life-threatening danger in the area, according to the Emergency Information Network.

  • Tonto National Monument
  • Black Bush Ranch
  • Cross-P Ranch
  • Reevis Mountain School
  • Cottonwood Campground
  • Frazier Horse Camp and Group Site
  • Windy Hill Campground (the boat ramp will remain open, as will the Cholla Campground boat ramp)
  • Schoolhouse Campground
  • Grapevine Campground.

Five other areas are in “SET” status, which is reserved for alertness to significant danger in the area.

  • Roosevelt Lakeview RV Park
  • Roosevelt Lake Marina
  • Quail Run
  • Roosevelt Post Office
  • Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is also closed as crews work toward containment.

How are crews fighting the Black Fire?

Work was centered around protecting structures Sunday, focusing most on the active northeast and northwest sides of the fire.

Airborne resources, such as tankers and helicopters, have been helpful, but storms at night limit their capabilities.

The National Weather Service advised the area could see isolated showers Monday night, but while potential moisture is helpful, wind can hurt firefighting efforts and intensify the fire.

Crews will reinforce forest roads Monday to be used as firelines, continuing to use airborne resources for inaccessible areas.

