ARIZONA NEWS

Perfect Pear Bistro expands to Chandler for 1st location outside Tempe

Jul 16, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:28 am

Grilled cheese at new Perfect Pear Bistro in Chandler. (Courtesy of Perfect Pear Bistro) Dining room inside new Perfect Pear Bistro in Chandler. (Courtesy of Perfect Pear Bistro) Grilled cheese at new Perfect Pear Bistro in Chandler. (Courtesy of Perfect Pear Bistro) Bar inside new Perfect Pear Bistro in Chandler. (Courtesy of Perfect Pear Bistro) Baja lime salad at new Perfect Pear Bistro in Chandler. (Courtesy of Perfect Pear Bistro) Patio view of the new Perfect Pear Bistro in Chandler. (Courtesy of Perfect Pear Bistro) Grilled cheese at new Perfect Pear Bistro in Chandler. (Courtesy of Perfect Pear Bistro)

PHOENIX — Perfect Pear Bistro expanded its operations outside of Tempe for the first time, bringing its signature grilled cheeses to Chandler on Monday.

The husband-and-wife-owned joint opened its third Valley location at 2510 W. Chandler Blvd., just east of Interstate Loop 101.

“We’ve built a loyal following over the years, with many customers making the drive from Chandler to visit our Tempe locations,” Chris Hove, co-owner of Perfect Pear Bistro, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to bring the signature Pear experience closer to their doorstep.”

Other than its award-winning grilled cheeses, the menu runs deep with salads, sandwiches, wraps, soups, tacos, pastas and more.

Happy hour takes place daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., where guests can purchase reduced-priced craft beers, wines and specialty cocktails.

“Ever since we opened the first Pear over a decade ago, we’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support of our local community, which has fueled our growth,” Laura Hove, co-owner of Perfect Pear Bistro, said. “We can’t wait to serve our Chandler guests and become part of this vibrant community!”

Perfect Pear Bistro is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To view the menu or make a reservation, visit the restaurant online.

